Bulls Edge Huntsville on the Road

January 18, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release





HUNTSVILLE, AL - Birmingham edges the Huntsville Havoc 2-1 on the road in the Von Braun Center.

Notable players for Birmingham:

Jacob Barber - 1G (game winner)

Matt Fuler - 1G

Austin Lotz records the win with 42 saves in net for the Bulls.

___________________________

UPCOMING GAMES:

Monday January 20

Knoxville Ice Bears

Pelham Civic Complex

1:00pm cst

Promotion: Skate with the Players after the game

-------

Saturday January 25

Huntsville Havoc

Pelham Civic Complex

7:00pm cst

Promotion: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Night

First 1000 kids 14 & under receive Bulls Trading Cards

Game Worn "TMNT" Jersey Auction following the game.

