Bulls Edge Huntsville on the Road
January 18, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Birmingham Bulls News Release
HUNTSVILLE, AL - Birmingham edges the Huntsville Havoc 2-1 on the road in the Von Braun Center.
Notable players for Birmingham:
Jacob Barber - 1G (game winner)
Matt Fuler - 1G
Austin Lotz records the win with 42 saves in net for the Bulls.
___________________________
UPCOMING GAMES:
Monday January 20
Knoxville Ice Bears
Pelham Civic Complex
1:00pm cst
Promotion: Skate with the Players after the game
-------
Saturday January 25
Huntsville Havoc
Pelham Civic Complex
7:00pm cst
Promotion: Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles Night
First 1000 kids 14 & under receive Bulls Trading Cards
Game Worn "TMNT" Jersey Auction following the game.
