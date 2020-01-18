Rail Yard Dawgs Game Notes: Rail Yard Dawgs (8-15-4) vs Mayhem (8-17-4) - 7:05 PM

January 18, 2020 - Southern Professional Hockey League (SPHL) - Roanoke Rail Yard Dawgs News Release





ROANOKE RAIL YARD DAWGS

(8-15-4), T-9th SPHL, 20 Pts

MACON MAYHEM

(8-17-4), T-9th SPHL, 20 Pts

Saturday - 7:05 PM

Berglund Center - Roanoke, VA

Haley Toyota Broadcast: SPHL Live | Mixlr

Referee: Billy Lyons| Linesmen: Corey Fossa, Derek Howard

LAST TIME OUT: The Rail Yard Dawgs allowed three goals in the second period and ultimately fell to the Knoxville Ice Bears, 4-1, Friday night at the Knoxville Civic Coliseum. Josh Nenadal scored the only Roanoke goal and Austyn Roudebush entered following the fourth Knoxville goal and made 12 saves on 12 shots in his Dawgs debut.

CHANGE IN THE CREASE: The Rail Yard Dawgs lost the services of Jake Theut on Wednesday when he was called up to the ECHL's Greenville Swamp Rabbits. Theut was 3-5-1 with a 2.72 GAA and .915 SV% in 11 games for the Dawgs. They replaced Theut on Thursday by signing Austyn Roudebush. Roudebush had opened the season in the FPHL with the Mentor Ice Breakers where he was 11-11-2 with a 2.73 GAA and .927 SV%. His save percentage was second in the league to his now teammate Henry Dill, who posted a .938 SV% during his time with the Carolina Thunderbirds.

THIS IS 100: Friday night's game against Macon marks the 100th home game in Rail Yard Dawgs franchise history. The first was on October 21, 2016 when the Dawgs fell to the Knoxville Ice Bears, 2-0. In the nearly three and a half seasons that have followed, the Rail Yard Dawgs have gone 45-44-10 on home ice. They've played their home games in front of an average of 3,290 fans per game and attendance his risen every year, most recently to a franchise record of 3,498 per game in the 2018-19 season.

STANDINGS CHECK: Roanoke and Macon enter Saturday's game tied for ninth place with 20 points apiece. The Dawgs have two games in hand over the Mayhem. Both teams trail eighth-place Birmingham by a point and seventh-place Quad City by two.

ON THE OTHER SIDE: Macon enters play with the league's worst offense (2.4 GPG) and defense (3.8 GAPG). The Mayhem arrive in town off a 9-2 loss in Fayetteville on Friday. Nine goals were the second-most they had allowed in a game and the seven-goal differential was tied for their largest loss of the season. Macon is winless on the road this season; it is 0-9-1 in ten games.

ODDS AND ENDS: Rail Yard Dawgs principal owner Jamie McGinn is with the team for the weekend serving as an assistant coach to Dan Bremner. McGinn has now been behind the bench for four games this season and the team is 2-2-0 during such occasions...after Friday's game, Roanoke has just one goal in its last six periods...called-up defenseman Jake Schultz had two goals on Friday night for the Indy Fuel in their 5-3 loss to the Rapid City Rush...since January 13, six SPHL goaltenders have been called up to ECHL teams.

UP NEXT: The Dawgs will have a quick turnaround and will again take on the Macon Mayhem on Sunday afternoon. Puck drop is set for 3:05 PM at Berglund Center.

