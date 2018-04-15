LumberKings & Kernels snowed out in series finale

April 15, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Clinton LumberKings News Release





Cedar Rapids, IA - The Clinton LumberKings and Cedar Rapids Kernels series finale for Sunday afternoon has been postponed due to snow at Veterans Memorial Stadium.

The game will be made up as part of a doubleheader on Saturday, May 26th when the LumberKings return to Cedar Rapids next. Game one of the doubleheader in Cedar Rapids is scheduled for 5:05 PM with the second game to begin roughly 30 minutes following the final out of game one.

The LumberKings will take Monday off before welcoming in the Burlington Bees for a three-game series at Ashford University Field. Clinton will give the ball to left-hander Oliver Jaskie (0-0, 0.00) while the Bees will tap righty Isaac Mattson (2-0, 0.00) for the start. First pitch on Tuesday is slated for 6:30 PM. Fans looking to listen to the call can hear Erik Oas at 6:15 PM with the pregame show on 100.3 FM WCCI.

