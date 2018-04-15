Sunday's Captains Game against South Bend Postponed

(Eastlake, OH) - The game between the Lake County Captains and the South Bend Cubs scheduled for Sunday, April 15, 2018 has been postponed due to severe rain.

With both Saturday and Sunday's games postponed, the Captains and Cubs will play doubleheaders on May 14 and May 16. Fans with tickets to either Saturday or Sunday's games can exchange them for tickets to any other regular season game at the Captains box office.

