Dragons Sunday Doubleheader Postponed Due to Snow, Ice

Midland, Mich. - The Midwest League doubleheader between the Dayton Dragons and Great Lakes Loons in Midland, Michigan on Sunday, April 15 has been postponed due to snow, ice, and freezing rain. Sunday's postponement marked the third straight day of inactivity due to inclement weather for the Dragons and Loons in Midland. None of the three scheduled games in the weekend series were played.

Make-up dates for the postponed games will be announced later. The Loons and Dragons meet once more in the first half season in the MWL split-season format. They are scheduled to battle in a three-game series in Dayton at Fifth Third Field from May 18-20, and that series will be expanded to include make-up doubleheaders.

The Dragons (5-3) have a scheduled off-day on Monday before opening a three-game home series on Tuesday, April 17 against the South Bend Cubs at 7:00 p.m. at Fifth Third Field. Dragons probable pitchers for the three games vs. South Bend are as follows:

Tuesday: Wendolyn Bautista

Wednesday: Hunter Greene

Thursday: Packy Naughton

