Lugnuts/Whitecaps Postponed Again

April 15, 2018 - Midwest League (MWL) - Lansing Lugnuts News Release





LANSING, Mich. - The scheduled Sunday doubleheader between the Lansing Lugnuts (6-3) and the West Michigan Whitecaps (6-2) at Cooley Law School Stadium has been postponed due to Mother Nature's wishes.

It has not yet been announced when the games will be made up.

Fans possessing tickets to Saturday's game may exchange those tickets at the Cooley Law School Stadium box office for tickets of equal or lesser value to a future Lugnuts games this season.

The Lugnuts resume action on Tuesday, opening a three-game series with the Lake County Captains on a Dollar Deal Day at 7:05 p.m., featuring $1 hot dogs, $1 ice cream sandwiches, $1 popcorn, $1 fountain drinks and $1 Miller High Life 12-oz. cans.

For more information, visit lansinglugnuts.com or call (517) 485-4500.

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Midwest League message board...





Midwest League Stories from April 15, 2018

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.