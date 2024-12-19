Luke Wilfley Signs WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the Winterhawks

Portland, Ore. - The Portland Winterhawks Hockey Club announced today, December 19, that forward Luke Wilfley has signed a WHL Scholarship & Development Agreement with the club.

"We have been excited about Luke's potential since his first training camp," said President and General Manager Mike Johnston. "He will be a great addition to our young group of forwards."

Wilfley, 16, has played 31 games with the Okanagan Hockey Academy Colorado 16U AAA of the CSSHL this season, recording 45 points (19G, 26A). The Englewood, Colo. Native has also skated in three games with the Sioux Falls Stampede of the USHL, scoring one goal over that stretch.

The 6-foot, 172-pound forward was Portland's second-round pick (39th overall) in the 2023 WHL U.S. Priority Draft. Wilfley showcased his scoring touch at the Neely Cup this summer, netting three goals, including a tally in the Championship Game for Team Mahon.

Last season, he skated with Okanagan's 15U AAA team, playing alongside current Winterhawks forward Reed Brown. Wilfley racked up 58 points (26G, 32A) in 47 games and added six more (5G, 1A) in four postseason contests. He and Brown finished as the club's top two scorers in 2023-24.

Wilfley is committed to playing NCAA hockey at Arizona State University following his WHL tenure. He is eligible to play under affiliate player status effective immediately.

