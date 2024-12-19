Kmec's Four Point Night Lifts Cougars over Rockets

December 19, 2024 - Western Hockey League (WHL)

Prince George Cougars News Release







PRINCE GEORGE, BC - A four-point night from Viliam Kmec and two goals in the third period lifted the Prince George Cougars to a 5-3 victory over the Kelowna Rockets at Prospera Place on Tuesday.

GAME SUMMARY

Josh Ravensbergen made 17 saves in the victory which was his 16th victory of the season. He sits 2nd in the WHL in wins.

Kelowna started the scoring in the first period but responded swiftly, courtesy of Matteo Danis at 14:08, firing a wrist shot over the left shoulder of Rhett Stoesser.

The Rockets took the lead back five minutes into the game, but once again, responded quickly courtesy of a tremendous goal from Carson Carels at 8:01 during 4 on 4, taking the puck up the middle, splitting the defence, and ripping a shot blocker side on Stoesser to make it 2-2. The Cats added another on the power-play, which was courtesy of their blue-line. At 10:35, Viliam Kmec raced the puck up the right wing and slide a wrist shot through the legs of Stoesser to give Prince George their first lead of the game. Kelowna tied the game at 18:48 to equalize the game through two frames.

The Cougars put the game out of reach in the third period, getting two goals, one from Viliam Kmec at 11:20, firing a shot from the right circle by Stoesser to make it 4-3. Prince George added the nail in the coffin courtesy of an empty net tally from Terik Parascak at 19:12. Goaltender Josh Ravensbergen put up a clean sheet in the third period making six saves.

Stats & Standouts

Viliam Kmec's four-point night matches his best single-game offensive output (4A vs KEL 2/10/23). He snapped a five-game pointless drought and reached 32 points for the third consecutive season.

Riley Heidt picked up points in his 4th consecutive game collecting an assist in the win.

Josh Ravensbergen earned his 16th win of the season, ranking him 2nd in the WHL in wins. Ravensbergen now moves into sole possession of 8th all-time in wins as a Cougar with 42.

They Said It...

Associate Coach Jim Playfair on the victory...

https://media.chl.ca/wp-content/uploads/sites/46/2024/12/19143543/DEC-17-Playfair-Post-Game.mp3

What's Next?

The Cougars are scheduled to be off until Friday December 27th when they visit the Victoria Royals to kick off a three-game road trip. The trip concludes on New Year's Eve when they take on the Seattle Thunderbirds.

Next Game: Friday, Dec. 27 at Victoria | 7:05 pm

Next Home Game: Friday, Jan. 3 vs Seattle | 7:00 pm

