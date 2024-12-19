Hitmen End First Half in Style, Score Eight in Win over Raiders

Calgary, AB - The Calgary Hitmen closed out the first half at the Scotiabank Saddledome with an 8-5 victory over the visiting Prince Albert Raiders, extendomg their win streak to four games.

Stellar offense and numerous multi point performances drove the Calgary Hitmen to a dominant win over the visitors. Kalem Parker opened the scoring for Calgary for the third straight game just five minutes in to give Calgary an early lead. Following up just over two minutes later, was veteran Connor Hvidston who played in his 200th career game tonight. Prince Albert would net a pair from Ty Meunier and Justice Christensen to tie the game, but the lead was quickly returned by Carson Wetsch who scored to make it 3-2 in the final 30 seconds of the period.

David Adaszsynki would continue the Calgary offense with his fifth of the season on a bar down snipe off the break away. Prince Albert would continue to press, netting two back-to-back from Tomas Mrsic and Riley Boychuk to tie the game once again heading into the final frame. The third period saw four goals from Calgary including markers from Oliver Tulk and Carson Wetsch. Harrison Lodewyk added one more tally for Prince Albert but Calgary would get the insurance markers with two empty nets from Maxim Muranov and Connor Hvidston to round out the scoring at eight goals. Calgary outshot Prince Albert 44-23.

Top performers were Oliver Tulk (1g, 3a) who extended his point streak to a career high 11 games, and Kalem Parker (1g,1a) who extended his point streak to 6 games. Carson Wetsch earned first star with 2 goals and an assist finishing with +3 on the night.

Calgary's record improves to 17-9-3-1, with an Eastern Conference leading 0.633 win percentage. Heading into the second half, Calgary sits tied for second in the eastern conference with the Saskatoon Blades, just one point back of the Medicine Hat Tigers with four games in hand.

Following tonight Calgary heads to a full eight-day holiday break before returning to action on Friday, Dec. 27 on the road in Lethbridge against the Hurricanes. The Hitmen will then face a home-and-home set with Medicine Hat, hosting the Tigers on Sunday, Dec. 29 in a 2:00 p.m. start at Scotiabank Saddledome before the rematch in Medicine Hat on Monday, Dec. 30 in a 7:00 p.m. start at Co-op Place.

