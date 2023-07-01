Luke Fennelly's Single, Trevor Jackson's Clutch Performance, Gives Mustangs 10-9 Win

Mustangs come from behind and win 10-9 even after giving up a 7-1 lead Friday night.

Billings (16-18) took a 2-0 lead in the first with two outs. Left-fielder Gabe Wurtz singled to bring up second-baseman Mitch Moralez, who walked. Third baseman Tyler Wilber hit Wurtz home to make it 1-0, advancing Moralez to third. Moralez would then score on a passed ball to give the Mustangs a 2-0 lead.

Right-hander Jared Kengott tossed his first two innings scoreless striking out three batters while walking two. Catcher Brady West nabbed Northern Colorado Left-fielder Dave Matthews who tried to steal third, and Kengott retired the next two hitters to leave a man in scoring position to end the inning.

Mustangs added on in the third on a one out solo home run by Wurtz to make it 3-0. In the bottom half, Owlz designated hitter Abdel Guadalupe singled to score center-fielder Henry George and make it 3-1.

Billings had a big inning in the fourth sending eight men to the plate. Shortstop Luke Fennelly led it off , reaching first on a hit-by-pitch. Right-fielder Luke Trueman doubled to bring him home and make it 4-1. With two outs, catcher Brady West walked, which allowed designated hitter Wyatt Crenshaw to crank a line-drive homer over the center-field wall for three runs to make it 7-1.

The Owlz picked up a solo home run in the fourth from Matthews to make it 7-2. In the fifth, Northern Colorado added seven runs on five hits. With nobody out and the bases loaded, with one run already scoring on a bases loaded walk to Estavan Da La O, Guadalupe hit a grandslam to tie it at 7. On the next pitch, first-baseman Jackson Coutts hit a home run to give the Owlz an 8-7 lead. Both homers came off right-hander Tristen Hudson.

Northern Colorado picked up another run after second-baseman Tim Bouchard doubled, followed by a two-out RBI single from third-baseman Kevin Higgins to give the Owlz a 9-7 lead.

Mustang right-hander Trevor Jackson tossed three perfect innings giving up no hits, no walks and didn't hit any batters. He saw nine hitters and struck out one over three innings from the sixth through the eighth.

With one out in the top of the eighth, Center-fielder Taylor Lomack hit a fly ball to center, and George dropped it as it hit his glove. With two outs, Lance Logsdon pinch hit for first-baseman Jason Ajamian, and Logsdon hit both Fennelly and Lomack home on a two-RBI triple to tie it at 9.

With two outs in the ninth and a runner on at first and second, Fennelly hit a line drive to right. Pinch runner Bryce Donovan reached home on a head-first slide to give the Mustangs a 10-9 lead.

Left-hander Hunter Schilperoort put the first runner on with a single from George in the bottom of the ninth. Da La O sacrificed with a bunt to the pitcher to move George to second. Then, Guadalupe hit a chopper to third, and third-baseman Tyler Wilber barehanded a throw to first to beat Guadalupe.

Two outs, tying run in scoring position, and Schilperoort blew a fastball by Coutts for strike three to end the game.

Mustangs try to win the series against the Northern Colorado Owlz Saturday evening. Coverage starts at 4:45, first pitch at 5:05 p.m. on ESPN 910/105.5 FM or ESPN910.com. You can also watch every pitch on FloSports.

