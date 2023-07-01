Vibes Open Series with 16-8 Win

July 1, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Rocky Mountain Vibes News Release







GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. - The Vibes opened another series with a win as Ethan Lopez reintroduced himself to this 2023 season with two home runs and six RBI in a 16-8 game against the Grand Junction Jackalopes.

It's the third straight time now that the Vibes were able to win game one of a series, doing so also against the Jackalopes last week and the Billings Mustangs in the most recent homestand.

Conner Woods had his best start of the year and picked up his first professional win in the process. He went 5.0 innings, striking out 8 batters and only allowing 2 earned runs on 5 hits.

The damage off Rocky Mountain bats came in bunches:

Three runs came in the 3rd via a Lopez single and Casey Petersen double.

Four runs came in the 4th thanks to an Elvis Peralta double and a Lopez home run.

Four more runs crossed the plate in the 5th on an error and an Austin Elder 3-run home run.

Let's pause for a second and recognize something. Elder now has 3 home runs in 4 games played for the Vibes. Those three home runs already tie him for a season-high for his career, professional or college. And all three have come against his former team in Grand Junction.

Ok, let's continue. The final three innings of the game saw five more runs come across, two coming on the second home run of the game for Lopez.

The Vibes have now two chances to take their third series in a row with games tomorrow at 6:35pm and Sunday at 2:05pm. Worth noting, they are still looking for their first sweep of the season.

At a 12-20 record, it's nobody's dream start to say the least. But the team is now playing its best ball of the season, winning 5 of 7, and looking for more on this short roadtrip.

• Discuss this story on the Pioneer League message board...





Pioneer League Stories from July 1, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.