Chuks Bounce Back at Home

July 1, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Idaho Falls Chukars News Release







IDAHO FALLS, Idaho - The Chukars squared off against the Raptors for the first time at home this season on Friday Night.

Dusty Baird was on the mound for the Chukars, while Mitchell Stone got the start for the Raptors.

Idaho Falls got the scoring started in the bottom of the first. Trevor Halsema picked up his first RBI on the day with a double, while Michael Kohn followed it up with an RBI groundout. At the end of one, the score favored Idaho Falls 2-0.

No one would score until the sixth inning in this one. It took Reese Alexiades to get the Raptors on the board, as he knocked a two-RBI double in the frame. The Chukars answered right back in the bottom of the sixth when Tyler Wyatt slammed a double to bring home Halsema and re-take the lead. Idaho Falls would continue for two more in the inning thanks to Zach May's 2 run single.

Ogden would take their first lead of the game in the top of the seventh. After Rafael Narea hit an RBI single to bring Ogden to within two, Logan Williams blasted a grand slam to make it 7-5 Raptors. Williams is now on a four game home run streak, and he has hit grand slams in back to back nights.

The Chukars showed their fight in the bottom of the seventh, re-taking the lead thanks to another run-scoring-single from Trevor Halsema, and then Mark Herron Jr. drove in two more with his single. At the end of the game, the Chukars won by a score of 8-7.

Dusty Baird clearly had his best start of the season, working into the sixth inning, only giving up two runs on five hits, while walking and striking out two batters. Trevor Halsema got the player of the game award as he went 3-5 with 2 RBI's, two doubles, and two runs scored.

The Chukars and Raptors play game two of their three game set on Saturday evening at 7:05 PM. Gates open at 6:00 PM.

