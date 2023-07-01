Early Inning Onslaught Leads Missoula to Win Friday

July 1, 2023 - Pioneer League (PL) - Missoula PaddleHeads News Release







MISSOULA, MT- The Missoula PaddleHeads returned home on Friday evening playing host to the Glacier Range Riders in the first game of a 3 game set. Missoula made a habit putting runs on the board opposite Glacier in their last 3 games, having scored over 10 runs in each of those contests. To the delight of a sold out crowd at Allegiance Field at Ogren Park, the offense for Missoula would have it rolling again from the very start.

The PaddleHeads would have the hammer down offensively early taking the lead in the first inning. Furthermore, Missoula would tally runs in each of the first 4 innings. After a lengthy rally in the 4th, Missoula would hold a 10 run advantage. Glacier would fight down the stretch highlighted by a rally in the 9th inning. That early inning hole would prove to be too much in the end however as Missoula would find the win column by a final tally of 14-12.

