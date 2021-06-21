Luis Castro Named Double-A South Player of the Week

BILOXI, MS - Biloxi Shuckers first baseman Luis Castro has been named the Double-A South Player of the Week as announced by Minor League Baseball on Monday. It is Castro's third Player of the Week honor in his career and first with the Brewers' organization.

During the week, Castro played in all six games against the Rocket City Trash Pandas, slashing .360/.360/.800/1.160 with two doubles, three home runs, seven RBI and four runs scored. The 25-year-old recorded 20 total bases during the week, the most in the Double-A South and tied for the fifth-most in all of Double-A. Castro also paced the league in home runs, was second in RBI and slugging percentage (.800) and finished fourth in OPS (1.160).

The Venezuelan native recorded three different three-hit games, coming up a triple shy of the cycle on two occasions during the week. His first three-hit outing came in the opener on Tuesday night, going 3-for-5 with a home run. Two nights later, Castro put the Shuckers on the board in the first inning with an RBI single and followed with a solo home run in his ensuing at bat. Castro capped his night with a double and a run scored in the ninth, part of a 9-1 Shuckers win.

His final three-hit performance of the week came on Friday night, when Castro was an integral part of the Shuckers 13-run explosion against the Trash Pandas. Castro doubled home a run in his first at bat, and in his second at bat of the third inning, capped the Shuckers eight-run frame with a two-RBI single. He finished his night with a solo home run to left in the sixth, a 414-foot blast, giving him homers on back-to-back nights and a third long ball in four games.

Castro was named the Player of the Week twice in the California League during 2019 while playing for the Lancaster JetHawks. He was also named the California League Player of the Month for May in 2019, part of his Co-MVP campaign in the High-A circuit. Originally signed as an international free agent by the Colorado Rockies in 2013, Castro elected free agency after the 2019 season and signed with the Brewers two days later. Castro started the year with Triple-A Nashville before joining the Shuckers on May 11 and was away on international duty from May 26 through June 7 playing for the Venezuelan National Team at the WBSC Americas Qualifiers.

This is the second weekly award won by a Shuckers' player this season as Ethan Small was named the Double-A South Pitcher of the Week on June 7. Castro brings home the first Player of the Week honor since Trent Grisham was named Southern League Player of the Week for May 26 through June 2 in 2019.

