Shewmake, Kingham Named Farm Bureau Player & Pitcher of the Week

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves and Farm Bureau and excited to announce that outfielder Braden Shewmake and pitcher Nolan Kingham are the Farm Bureau Pitcher and Player of the Week.

Shewmake, 23, led the M-Braves this week in runs (5), RBI (6), and tied for the top spot in extra-base hits (3). The Wylie, TX native hit .286 (6-for-21) with two doubles, a home run, six RBI and .348 OBP, and .872 OPS. Shewmake started all six games this past week, as the M-Braves won five straight against the Birmingham Barons, after dropping game one on Tuesday. Shewmake a season-high three hits on Friday night, finishing 3-for-4 with a double, home run, two RBI, and three runs scored in the 8-4 victory over Birmingham.

Shewmake was the 21st overall selection in the 2019 draft by the Atlanta Braves out of Texas A&M.

Kingham, 24, earns his third-straight Pitcher of the Week and fourth overall after another scoreless start. The former Texas Longhorn tossed 6.0 shutout innings, striking out six and walking none in the 8-4 win on Friday night against the Barons. Kingham left the game with Mississippi up 7-0. Kingham hasn't given up a run over his last two starts, logging 12.2 innings with no walks and 11 strikeouts. Overall, Kingham hasn't surrendered a run since the first inning of his start on June 6 at Pensacola, 17.2 innings. The M-Braves are 7-1 when Kingham starts this season.

Kingham is still not among the Atlanta Braves' Top-30 prospect, according to MLB.com or Baseball America. Still, the Braves 12th round selection in 2018 out of Texas leads the league in quality starts (5), innings pitched (47.2), T-1st in starts (8), T-3rd in wins (4), 7th in ERA (2.64), and WHIP (1.05), and 12th in opponents' batting average (.240).

M-Braves starting pitchers rank 3rd in all of minor league baseball with a 2.87 ERA. The team-ERA of 3.45 ranks 8th in minor league baseball this season.

Dating back to May 25, Mississippi is a league-best 18-6 and remains one game back of Pensacola in the South Division standings at 25-17 on the season.

The M-Braves continue their 12-game homestand on Tuesday, welcoming the Chicago Cubs affiliate Tennessee Smokies to Trustmark Park.

