Barons Return to Regions Field Tomorrow Night as They Begin a 12-Game Homestand

The Birmingham Barons are back in the Magic City tomorrow night as they kick off a 12-game series from June 22nd - July 4th. The Barons will face the Pensacola Blue Wahoos in the first six games of the homestand which will feature Thirsty Thursday, Los Barons Night, and Soccer Night. The second part of the homestand will feature the Barons taking on the Chattanooga Lookouts in a six-game series. The series against Chattanooga will feature a four day tribute to honor the Negro Leagues from June 30th-July 3rd. The final day of the homestand will conclude on July 4th with an Independence Day celebration.

Tuesday, June 22nd - Barons vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. at Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Dollar Hot Dog Night: Bring the entire family out for Dollar Hot Dog night thanks to Kayem Franks.

Wednesday, June 23rd - Barons vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Wet Nose Wednesday: Bring your fur baby out to the ballpark tonight as its Wet Nose Wednesday presented by Hollywood Feed & Camp Scotty!

Thursday, June 24th - Barons vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy $2 beer, wine, and soft drinks, courtesy of Miller Lite, Barefoot Wines, & Buffalo Wild Wings.

Friday, June 25th - Barons vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Cap Giveaway: Tonight, the first 1,000 fans will receive a Magic City cap courtesy of Coca-Cola.

- Jimmie Hale Mission Awareness Night

- Post Game Fireworks Show: Join us at Regions Field as we light up the sky with a special Post-Game Fireworks Show thanks to Coca-Cola, Comfort Care Hospice and Home Health, & Alabama Power.

Saturday, June 26th - Barons vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos

- Game Time: First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

- Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Los Barons Night: Tonight, the Barons honor Hispanic heritage within our community by wearing one-of-a-kind jerseys for the game thanks to ¡HICA!. These game-worn, "Los Barons themed" jerseys will be auctioned throughout after the game to benefit ¡HICA!.

- Soccer Night:Â The Barons welcome the Birmingham Legion FC to Regions Field as we plan fun activities throughout the night thanks to Magna Kamtek.

- Soccer Scarf Giveaway: The first 1,000 fans will receive a co-branded Legion FC and Birmingham Barons soccer scarf thanks to Magna Kamtek and HICA!

Sunday, June 27th - Barons vs. Pensacola Blue Wahoos

- Game Time: First pitch is at 4:00 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 3:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Family Sunday: Join us as Regions Field for Family Sunday presented by Jack's and the Birmingham Zoo.

- Batter Up For Books: Our first Batter up for Books will take place this afternoon, as the Barons welcome Better Basics to Regions Field to help educate young fans on the importance of reading.

- Salute to Essential Works: Join the Barons as we honor and celebrate our community essential workers during today's ball game thanks to Alabama Power.

Tuesday, June 29th - Barons vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. at Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Dollar Hot Dog Night: Bring the entire family out for Dollar Hot Dog night thanks to Kayem Franks.

- T-Shirt Tuesday: The first 1,000 adults in attendance will receive a Barons inspired Independence Day t-shirt presented by Paycor.

Wednesday, June 30th - Barons vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Turn Back the Clock Night: Tonight, we celebrate and honor the 1948 Birmingham Black Barons where the Barons will wear replica jerseys from the 1948 team.

- Salute to Negro Leagues: Tonight members of the Birmingham Black Barons will be signing autographs thanks to Donate Life Alabama.

Wet Nose Wednesday: Bring your fur baby out to the ballpark tonight as its Wet Nose Wednesday presented by Hollywood Feed & Camp Scotty!

Thursday, July 1st - Barons vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5

- Salute to Negro Leagues: The Barons will be hosting a very special guest, Sean Gibson, the great grandson of former Negro League great Josh Gibson during tonight's ball game thanks to Donate Life Alabama and JMA Enterprises.

Thirsty Thursday: Enjoy $2 beer, wine, and soft drinks, courtesy of Miller Lite, Barefoot Wines, & Buffalo Wild Wings.

Friday, July 2nd - Barons vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

- Game Time: First pitch is at 7:05 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 6:00 p.m.

- Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Salute to Negro Leagues: Tonight the Barons will honor Jackie Robinson while wearing special blue 42 jerseys thanks to Donate Life Alabama and CBS-42.

- Regions Youth Baseball Giveaway: The first 500 kids (12 and under) will receive a baseball.

- Post Game Fireworks Show: Join us at Regions Field as we light up the sky with a special Post-Game Fireworks Show thanks to Coca-Cola, Comfort Care Hospice and Home Health, & Alabama Power.

Saturday, July 3rd - Barons vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

- Game Time: First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

- Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Salute to Negro Leagues: Tonight we celebrate Birmingham Black Barons greats Willie Mays and Piper Davis. Tonight, the Barons will wear Willie Mays themed jerseys brought to you by Donate Life Alabama.

- Independence Day Ticket Package: Purchase the Barons Independence Day ticket package for $40 (pre-order) or $50 (walkup)! Ticket package holders will receive a ticket the Diamonds Direct Ballroom, access to the Home Run menu, and a perfect view for fireworks! There is only 200 spots available for this night so order now at 205-988-3200.

- Super Saturday Fireworks: Enjoy a spectacular post-game fireworks show courtesy of Serra Toyota, Pearl River Resort, and CEFA.

Sunday, July 4th - Barons vs. Chattanooga Lookouts

- Game Time: First pitch is at 6:30 p.m. Regions Field gates will open at 5:30 p.m.

- Broadcast: Will be live online at barons.com, and on Barons radio affiliate WJQX 100.5.

- Independence Day Celebration: Join your Barons tonight at Regions Field as we celebrate America thanks to Encompass Health! Make sure to stay after the game to catch a spectacular Post-Game Fireworks Celebration.

- Independence Day Ticket Package: Purchase the Barons Independence Day ticket package for $40 (pre-order) or $50 (walkup)! Ticket package holders will receive a ticket the Diamonds Direct Ballroom, access to the Home Run menu, and a perfect view for fireworks! There is only 200 spots available for this night so order now at 205-988-3200.

The Barons encourage fans to pre-order their tickets at barons.com or by calling the Joe Drake Box Office at 205-988-3200.

