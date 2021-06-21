Biloxi Returns to MGM Park for Date with Biscuits

BILOXI, MS - Following a road series against the Rocket City Trash Pandas, the Biloxi Shuckers return to MGM Park for a six-game tangle with divisional rival Montgomery from Tuesday, June 22 through Sunday, June 27. The last home stand of June features a fireworks extravaganza, the return of T-Shirt Tuesday and Saints Hall of Fame Night.

The homestand kicks off on Tuesday, June 22 with T-Shirt Tuesday presented by Coca-Cola. The first 250 fans will receive a Top Gun themed Shuckers t-shirt as they enter the gates. Friday, June 25 is Saints Hall of Fame night, with a pregame recognition of New Orleans Saints legends and autographs on the concourse during the game.

Saturday, June 26 is a special post game fireworks show as the Shuckers kick off the July 4th celebration early with an Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Merit Health Biloxi. Finally, the home stand concludes on Sunday, June 27 with another Bark at the Park and Family Fun Day Sunday.

As has been the case all season, the Shuckers have daily promotions on Wednesday and Thursday, with Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union on Wednesday, June 23, and Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker108 on Thursday, June 24.

Tuesday, June 22 at 6:35 pm - T-Shirt Tuesday: Top Gun Themed T-Shirt Giveaway presented by Coca-Cola

- Top Gun themed Shuckers t-shirt to the first 250 fans

- Gates open at 5:30 pm

Wednesday, June 23 at 6:35 pm - Military Wednesday presented by Keesler Federal Credit Union

- Discounted tickets for active and retired military personnel with valid ID

Thursday, June 24 at 6:35 pm - Double Play Thursday presented by Yuengling, Coca-Cola and Kicker 108

- $2 Yuengling, $3 draft beer specials, $2 Coca-Cola products

- $2 hot dogs

- LHP Ethan Small probable to start for the Shuckers.

Friday, June 25 at 6:35 pm - Saints Hall of Fame Night

- Pregame recognition of New Orleans Saints Hall of Fame players

- Autographs by Saints players on the concourse during the game.

- Saints players set to include Jim Dombrowski, Garrett Hartley, Rickey Jackson, Bobby Hebert, Joel Hilgenberg, Dalton Hilliard, Tyrone Hughes, Michael Lewis and more.

Saturday, June 26 at 6:35 pm - Independence Day Fireworks Extravaganza presented by Merit Health Biloxi

- Pregame concert by the Air Force Rock Band

- Extended postgame fireworks to celebrate Independence Day

Sunday, June 27 at 1:05 pm - Bark at the Park and Family Fun Day Sunday

- Fans can purchase a $7 berm ticket to bring their dog to the ballpark

- Fun Day Four Packs available, starting at $15/ticket. Minimum four tickets required for Fun Day Packs.

Individual tickets are on sale now and promotions for June can be found here. Full Shuck Nation Memberships and Half Shell Shuck Nation Memberships, flex plans and group outings are available by calling 228-233-3465 and selecting Option 3.

