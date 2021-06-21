M-Braves Welcome Tennessee Smokies to Trustmark Park this Week

PEARL, MS - The Mississippi Braves continue their homestand this week against the Chicago Cubs affiliate Tennessee Smokies at Trustmark Park. This will be Tennessee's lone visit to Pearl this season. The Braves have won five straight and are just one game out of first place. This week features Bark in the Park, First Responders Day, Ole Miss Night and Thirsty Thursday, Freddie Freeman Replica Jersey Giveaway, Fireworks, Live Petting Zoo, and more!

Tuesday, June 22 vs. Tennessee | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Bark in the Park - The M-Braves host Bark in the Park, presented by Hollywood Feed! Dogs are welcome to take in the M-Braves game (humans must pay, dogs get in free). Waiver - All dogs are required to have a waiver signed by their owners before entering.

Wednesday, June 23 vs. Tennessee | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

First Responders Day - All First Responders (Military/Veterans/Fire/Police) and Healthcare workers receive FREE ADMISSION each Wednesday home game at Trustmark Park. Just show your work badge at the box office. AMR presents first Responders Day

Join Us 4 a Jackson - Every Wednesday, "Join Us 4 A Jackson" and let $20 get you (4) Field Level Tickets and (4) 16 oz. Fountain Drinks! Additional tickets may be purchased for just $5.

Wine Wednesday: Every M-Braves Wednesday game is a Wine Wednesday featuring a local Sommelier along with Wine Tasting, Wine Trivia, and great prizes. The Wine Tasting will take place in the Farm Bureau Grill & Outdoor Patio from 6:00 pm - 7:00 pm, and there is no additional charge for admission along with your game ticket.

Thursday, June 24 vs. Tennessee Smokies | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Thirsty Thursday - Join the M-Braves for Thirsty Thursday with 16 oz beer or fountain drinks for only $2 at every Thursday home game in 2021 for fans 21 & older.

Ole Miss Night: Hotty Toddy! Wear your Ole Miss attire and receive $5 admission at the Trustmark Park box office. College Nights are presented by Farm Bureau Insurance.

Trivia in the Farm Bureau Grill - Check out the coolest spot in Trustmark Park and from 6-7, enjoy trivia from Central MS Trivia. Get your seat for you and your team. Trivia is 100% FREE to play; all you have to do is purchase any ticket. Win great prizes like suite nights and much more!

Friday, June 25 vs. Tennessee Smokies | 6:35 pm | Gates Open at 5:30 pm

Freddie Freeman Replica Jersey Giveaway: The first 1,500 fans on Friday will receive a replica jersey of former Mississippi Braves' first baseman and 2020 NL MVP, Freddie Freeman, presented by Morgan & Morgan.

Kids Run The Bases - Kids, 14-and-under will have the opportunity to run the bases after every Friday and Sunday home game at Trustmark Park, presented by Game on Wheels.

Trustmark's $10,000 Dash For Cash - After each Friday home game, fans can register for the chance to snag cold hard cash. Then, ten lucky fans will have 1:00 to snag as much of the $10K spread out all over the outfield.

Saturday, June 26 vs. Tennessee Smokies | 6:05 pm | Gates Open at 5:00 pm

Post-Game Fireworks - Celebrate Independence Day early on Saturday with a Patriotic Themed Post-Game Fireworks Show, presented by RiverBend Tire Center.

Sunday, June 27 vs. Tennessee Smokies | 2:05 pm | Gates Open at 1:00 pm

Sunday Family Funday: Enjoy matinee baseball every Sunday at Trustmark Park and take advantage of fun activities for the entire family. Kids 14-and-under will have the opportunity to run the bases after the game, presented by Game on Wheels.

Live Petting Zoo: Kid-friendly animals will be at Trustmark Park on Sunday

Did You Know? In December 2008, Hall of Famer and former Chicago Cubs All-Star second baseman Ryne Sandberg was named manager for the 2009 season. Sandberg led the Smokies to a second-half Southern League North Division crown and a 3-1 divisional playoff series win over the Huntsville Stars. The Smokies would eventually fall 3-games-to-1 to the Jacksonville Suns for the 2009 Southern League Championship.

Players to Watch:

Cubs Top-30 Prospects (MLB.com) for the Smokies: OF Brennen Davis (2), C Miguel Amaya (3), INF Christopher Morel (7), INF Chase Strumpf (9), RHP Darius Valdez (29), LHP Brandon Little (30).

21-year-old OF Brennen Davis is the top-rated prospect on the Smokies roster, a former second-round pick in 2018 out of Chandler, AZ. The Cubs signed him for $1.1 million. In 16 games, he's batting .278 with five extra-base hits and four RBI since his promotion from High-A.

The Cubs ranked second in international spending in 2015-16 with $16.4 million in bonuses (and another $13.2 million in penalty tax), and the best player from that crop is Smokies C Miguel Amaya, who signed for $1 million out of Panama. A participant in the last two SiriusXM All-Star Futures Games, he was also the youngest batting qualifier (age 20) in the High-A Carolina League in 2019.

Braves Top-30 Prospects (MLB.com) for the M-Braves: C Shea Langeliers (3), SS Braden Shewmake (4), OF Trey Harris (14), RHP Daysbel Hernandez (17), 1B Greyson Jenista (19), 3B CJ Alexander (21) and OF Justin Dean (26).

C Shea Langeliers hit his 10th home run of 2021 on Sunday in a walk-off blast giving the Braves a 7-6 victory, and fifth-straight win over Birmingham. Langeliers was the ninth overall selection in the 2019 draft out of Baylor and signed for $4 million.

SS Braden Shewmake got off to a slow start, but the 21st overall selection in 2019 by the Braves is batting .282 over his last 10 games with two doubles, three home runs, and nine RBI.

Tickets may be purchased by calling 888-BRAVES4 or stopping by the Trustmark Park box office Monday through Friday, 9 am to 5 pm.

