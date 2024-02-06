Lucas Carlsson Shines at 2024 AHL All-Star Classic
February 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Charlotte Checkers News Release
Lucas Carlsson hit the ice in San Jose Monday and represented the Checkers proudly at the 2024 AHL All-Star Classic.
While travel delays kept the blue liner from competing in Sunday's Skills Competition, Carlsson made it to the Bay Area in time to partake in the AHL All-Star Challenge on Monday night - a round-robin tournament that pitted the different divisions against each other in three-on-three games.
The Atlantic Division went 1-1-1 in the round-robin portion of the event to punch their ticket to the finals against the Pacific Division, but would come up just short thanks to a late game-winner from Abbotsford's Arshdeep Bains.
Carlsson showed off the scoring touch that made him an All Star, posting three points (1g, 2a) across the four games - a mark that tied for the second-highest total by a blue liner at the event.
With the event in the rear view, the Checkers are enjoying a quick All-Star break this week before heading out to Cleveland for a pair of games against the Monsters this weekend.
