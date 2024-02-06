Rangers Assign Defenseman Connor Mackey to Wolf Pack

HARTFORD, CT - New York Rangers President and General Manager Chris Drury announced today that the club has assigned defenseman Connor Mackey to the AHL's Hartford Wolf Pack.

Mackey, 27, has scored nine points (2 g, 7 a) in 31 games with the Wolf Pack this season. The native of Tower Lake, IL, also has a +/- rating of +13, tops on the club. He tied the franchise record for single-game +/- when he recorded a +5 in the club's 5-0 victory over the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins on October 20th.

The 6'2" defenseman has appeared in 111 career AHL contests with the Wolf Pack and Stockton Heat, scoring 61 points (10 g, 51 a).

Mackey made his Rangers debut on January 27th in the club's 7-2 victory over the Ottawa Senators.

