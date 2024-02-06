Kile Returns to Maine

Allentown, PA - The Lehigh Valley Phantoms have announced that forward Alex Kile has been returned on loan to the Maine Mariners of the ECHL.

Kile, 29, has played in three games with the Phantoms this season, all of them coming last week. He has thrived with the Mariners this season scoring 23-25-48 in 39 games played. At the time of his recall, Kile was leading the ECHL in goals and was second in points and he is now third in goals and fifth in points. Kile is also the leading scorer in Maine Mariners franchise history since beginning with the team as the first player signed by then-GM Daniel Briere in 2018 having played 165 games for Maine scoring 76-98-174 over parts of five seasons.

The University of Michigan product has also played in 49 games with the Phantoms over the last three seasons scoring six goals with five assists for 11 points. He was the star in one of his last games for the Phantoms on February 18, 2023 when he scored a pair of go-ahead goals in the third period as part of a 4-3 comeback win against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Kile has played in 100 career games in the AHL, mostly with Rochester and Lehigh Valley, where he has scored 14-8-22 The 6-0 tall, left-handed shooting left wing has also seen action in 280 games in the ECHL with Maine, Florida and Cincinnati scoring 116-137-253 for combined totals at the professional level of 377 games with 132 goals, 145 assists and 275 points.

The Lehigh Valley Phantoms return from the AHL All-Star Break and conclude a six-game homestand at PPL Center with a Friday night rivalry clash against the Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins.

Friday, February 9 (7:05) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton at Lehigh Valley

Saturday, February 10 (7:00) - Lehigh Valley at Bridgeport

Saturday, February 17 (7:05) - Syracuse at Lehigh Valley - Youth Jersey Night from Velaspan and Service Electric

