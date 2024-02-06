Wilkes-Barre/Scranton in Third Place at All-Star Break

February 6, 2024 - American Hockey League (AHL) - Wilkes-Barre/Scranton Penguins News Release







Weekly Rewind

Wednesday, Jan. 31 - PENGUINS 1 vs. Toronto 4

In the first-ever meeting between father and son, Penguins forward Jonathan Gruden scored his team's only goal, but Marlies head coach John Gruden for the last laugh with the win. After Jonathan Gruden tied the game in the third period, the Marlies scored 18 seconds later to reestablish the lead followed by a pair of empty-net goals.

Friday, Feb. 2 - PENGUINS 4 at Hartford 5

A three-goal Penguins' comeback fell just short on Friday night in Hartford. Down 4-1 in the second period, Wilkes-Barre/ Scranton received tallies from Peter Abbandonato and two from Vinnie Hinostroza to force overtime. Hartford's Brett Berard scored 49 seconds into OT to take the win.

Saturday, Feb. 3 - PENGUINS 3 at Lehigh Valley 1

In the final game before the break, Joel Blomqvist once again proved why he was chosen as the team's All-Star. Blomqvist notched 20 saves and came within 1:54 of pitching his first AHL shutout. Ty Smith opened the scoring in the first period, and Joona Koppanen gathered the game-winner with a third-period shorthanded goal.

Monday, Feb. 5 - AHL ALL-STAR CLASSIC

Joel Blomqvist and the Atlantic Division went 2-1 in round robin play but lost in the final seconds of the final to the host Pacific Division, 3-2. Blomqvist was credited with two assists across his team's four games.

The Week Ahead

Friday, Feb. 9 - PENGUINS at Lehigh Valley

The Penguins resume play exactly where they left off, at PPL Center. The Penguins have collected five of a possible six points in their season series against the Phantoms thus far, and the road team has won all three games. Sam Poulin leads the rivalry series with four points (2G-2A).

Ice Chips

- On Sunday, the Pittsburgh Penguins signed forward Jesse Puljujärvi to a two-year contract. In 13 games on a PTO with Wilkes-Barre/Scranton, Puljujärvi earned 9 points (4G-5A).

- Joel Blomqvist ranks second in the league in goals against average (2.08) and third in save percentage (.922).

- Alex Nylander has six points (1G-5A) in his last seven games.

- Sam Poulin has six points (3G-3A) in his last six games.

-Ty Smith is tied for the fifth-most points by AHL defensemen with 29 (7G-22A).

- Peter Abbandonato's next game will be his 200th AHL game.

DIVISION STANDINGS

TEAM GP W L OTL SOL PTS Pts%

1. Hershey 46 36 8 0 2 74 .804

2. Providence 46 28 13 3 2 61 .663

3. PENGUINS 46 24 16 6 0 54 .587

4. Hartford 41 23 13 5 0 51 .622

5. Springfield 45 21 19 3 2 47 .522

6. Charlotte 45 21 20 4 0 46 .511

7. Lehigh Valley 43 18 18 5 2 43 .500

8. Bridgeport 43 13 25 5 0 31 .360

TEAM LEADERS

SKATERS GP G A PTS

Ty Smith 42 7 22 29

Alex Nylander 38 13 13 26

Rem PitlickX 32 8 16 24

Peter Abbandonato 40 7 15 22

Sam Poulin 26 11 7 18

GOALIES GP W-L-OT GAA SV% Shutouts

Joel Blomqvist* 26 14-7-3 2.08 .922 0

Magnus Hellberg 16 8-6-2 2.96 .904 0

* = rookie

X = no longer on roster

UPCOMING GAME SCHEDULE

DATE OPPONENT LOCATION TIME

Fri, Feb. 9 Lehigh Valley PPL Center 7:05 p.m.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Sun, Feb. 4 (D) John Ludvig Recalled by PIT

Sun, Feb. 4 (RW) Jesse Puljujärvi Signed by PIT

