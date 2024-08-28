Loudoun United Announce 2024 Hometown Hero of the Year

Leesburg, VA. - Loudoun United FC announced that it will present the inaugural Hometown Hero of the Year award before its match against Phoenix Rising FC on Saturday, August 31. Kickoff is scheduled for 7:15 p.m. ET.

The 2024 Hometown Hero of the Year will be posthumously awarded to Trevor Brown, a firefighter with the Sterling Volunteer Fire Department, who tragically lost his life in the line of duty on February 16, 2024. Brown was responding to a gas leak at a Sterling home when a catastrophic explosion occurred. He had served with the Sterling Volunteer Fire Company since 2016.

Brown is survived by his wife and three children, who will accept the award on his behalf at the match. A dedicated community member, Brown was not only a volunteer firefighter but also a devoted soccer coach and baseball coach. His legacy as a loving father, caring husband, and selfless hero lives on.

"As a fire and rescue system, we are privileged to have the vast support of our Loudoun community members and partners, such as Loudoun United, who truly value our service and sacrifice," said System Chief Keith Johnson of the Loudoun County Combined Fire and Rescue System.

The Hometown Hero of the Year Award was established to recognize local first responders, military members, and healthcare workers for their exceptional service and dedication. While Loudoun United FC selected this year's honoree, future award recipients will be chosen through community nominations.

"Trevor Brown's heroism touched us deeply just a short six months ago, and his legacy continues to inspire us today," said Doug Raftery, Executive Business Officer of Loudoun United FC. "Our club extends its deepest condolences to Firefighter Brown's family, friends, and colleagues. We hope that this award will ensure his name and selfless heroism are remembered in our community for many years to come."

Nominees for future Hometown Hero of the Year awards will be invited to the annual Loudoun United FC Hometown Heroes match, which honors and celebrates local first responders, active and retired military, and healthcare workers. The match features Hometown Hero organizations on the concourse, a touch-a-truck event, and in-game recognitions.

