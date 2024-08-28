El Paso Locomotive FC's U20 USL Academy Team Embraces Innovation with Iterpro Football Intelligence Platform

August 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

El Paso Locomotive FC News Release







El Paso Locomotive FC's U20 USL Academy Team, a leading team in the USL Academy League, has announced an innovative partnership with Iterpro, a top provider of sports intelligence solutions. This collaboration aims to elevate the operations of the club's USL Academy U20 Team.

Through this partnership, the UK-based sport-tech company will equip El Paso Locomotive FC U20's staff with its state-of-the-art Football Intelligence platform. This cutting-edge solution will play a crucial role in enhancing multiple aspects of player management, including technical and tactical preparation, team scheduling, training planning, performance analysis and injury management.

This partnership underscores El Paso Locomotive FC's commitment to innovation and excellence, reflecting the club's strategic focus on leveraging advanced technology to maintain a competitive edge. At the same time, it highlights Iterpro's expanding presence in the US sports market, showcasing their ability to deliver world-class sports technology solutions on a global scale. This collaboration not only marks a significant step forward for El Paso Locomotive FC but also serves as a testament to the growing trust that leading sports organizations place in Iterpro's expertise.

Ivan Militar, Academy Director of El Paso Locomotive FC: ¬â¹ ¬â¹"Our U20 USL Academy League team needed help with the professional management of our program and with Iterpro, we found the solution and are extremely happy about the opportunity to work with such a unique and impressive product. Our efforts to organize the team, and all that comes with it, has just improved tremendously thanks to Iterpro, an elite professional team management software that has given us exactly what we needed."

Mark Verbeek, Sales & Account Manager at Iterpro: "We're absolutely thrilled to announce our partnership with El Paso Locomotive FC. This collaboration marks a significant milestone in our expansion in the United States and the USL. I've admired Ivan Militar's leadership for years and am confident that together, we'll make Iterpro a huge success in the El Paso Locomotive FC organization."

