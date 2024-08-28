Republic FC's New Legacy Membership Offers a Unique Three-Year Opportunity

For the first time in the Club's 11-year history, Republic FC launched a brand-new Legacy Membership for fans wanting to connect with the indomitable club in a way never before offered. This unique three-year membership opportunity secures the best pricing for members and year round unprecedented club access over the next three seasons.

This new deal presents four exclusive benefits only offered to Legacy Members. This includes a three-year membership price lock, an exclusive annual Legacy Member gift, the ability to participate in an annual Town Hall meeting with Republic FC leadership, and an opportunity to mingle with the club owner at a private event.

Since the inaugural year, Republic FC fans have shown their support annually by securing their season-long experience by becoming an indomitable member. The Legacy offer insures members a three-year experience not just at Hearth Health Park, but with all things Republic FC.

One of the first members to upgrade to the Legacy Membership was Sacramentan Ryan Peterson. Upon settling in Sacramento in 2015 after his military retirement, Ryan began a teaching job at Hiram Johnson High School where he was chosen to be the Women's Varsity soccer coach. Ryan explains how he would bring his players to matches at Heart Health Park, where his own team could share an experience with the Indomitable Club. The lasting impression from game days aided in the motivation for Peterson to become a ticket member - and has been since 2018. "I really fell in love with the team, the environment, and decided to become a member," says Peterson.

Over 100 Republic FC members have already upgraded their status to the Legacy Membership. These members are not only receiving the benefits of long term savings and special experiences, but they are gaining the ability to be intimately a part of the Indomitable Club. Peterson shares his impression of the Legacy Membership, "I like the opportunity to be part of more members' events, as well as knowing that my ticket prices are locked in for 3 seasons."

With pricing starting at only $26 per match, the upgrade to the Legacy Membership will be available until the kick off of the 2025 season, so there is plenty of time during the off season for members to lock in their three-year deal. As of right now, a quarter of Republic FC season ticket holders have already signed on to become Legacy members. Don't miss out on the opportunity to not only save on your Republic FC ticket membership but also the access to an exclusive fan experience!

