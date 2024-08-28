LouCity Re-Signs Manny Perez After Stint in Europe

August 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Louisville City FC News Release







A familiar face is back in purple with Louisville City FC having signed defender Manny Perez, the club announced Wednesday.

Perez, who left for Danish first-division side AC Horsens on a paid transfer this past offseason, re-joined LouCity on a new multi-year contract that's pending league and federation approval.

The 25-year-old arrives - again - having played two seasons for LouCity, including as a key member of the 2022 squad that won the USL Championship's Eastern Conference title.

"We are happy to welcome Manny back to Louisville City," said coach Danny Cruz. "He is a player that we know well from having worked with him, and we believe he will be a great addition to a group that's performing at a high level. We wanted to continue to build depth due to some of the injuries that we've had and felt that Manny can come in to continue pushing the group. I am looking forward to getting him reintegrated with the players as we look to finish the regular season as strong as possible."

Perez, who featured at right back for LouCity, started 27 games apiece in both 2022 and 2023 while leading the team in duels and tackles won. He also scored a key goal to open the 2022 playoffs, helping City rally to defeat Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC in the conference semifinal round.

Perez appeared in four games for AC Horsens before an injury cut short his time there. He is back healthy as LouCity prepares to play Saturday at North Carolina FC.

"LouCity is a special place and has always felt like family since day one," Perez said. "It is nice to see some familiar faces around the club, and I'm looking forward to seeing the electric fans at Lynn Family Stadium again."

Perez preceded his first LouCity stint by playing at the Major League Soccer level, making 10 appearances with Austin FC in 2021 during a loan spell from the Portland Timbers. A standout as a college freshman at NC State, he originally turned pro with Scottish powerhouse Celtic before getting loaned to home state North Carolina FC.

Perez returns to a LouCity team chasing another trophy. The first-place boys in purple have won five of their last six games to sit at 17-5-2 overall entering Saturday's game at North Carolina FC, which kicks off at 7:30 p.m.

