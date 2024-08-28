Fourth Annual Riverhounds Classic Kicks off Season

August 28, 2024 - United Soccer League Championship (USL)

Pittsburgh Riverhounds SC News Release







A yearly tradition took to the fields of Highmark Stadium, AHN Montour and other sites around the region, as the 2024-25 competitive year kicked off with the fourth annual Riverhounds Classic, played Aug. 23-25.

Nearly 100 teams from the Riverhounds Development Academy and clubs from around Pennsylvania, Ohio, New York and West Virginia competed during the weekend. Playing in age groups ranging from U9 to U14/15 - and battling some late-summer heat in Pittsburgh - the tournament was another successful start to the competitive year.

The Riverhounds wish to thank the sponsors of our RDA Tournament Series: Eat 'n Park, King Orthodontics, The Strong Museum of Play, Pittsburgh International Airport and Simax. Thanks also go to the food trucks and vendors who took part in this year's Riverhounds Classic: P's Bird Wagon, Benvenuti's Pizza, Sin Nombre, Kona Ice, Pittsburgh Poster Company and Crumbl Cookies.

Most of all, thanks go to the coaches, staff and volunteers who helped make this year's Riverhounds Classic a success.

On the field, 21 teams were crowned as champions of their respective divisions. Congratulations to each of them and to all the teams who took part last weekend. Below is a gallery of photos from the weekend's action and a list of the winners in each division.

2024 Riverhounds Classic champions

Boys

U9 Elite - RDA Pre-ECNL 2016

U9 Championship - RDA Futures 2017

U10 Elite - RDA Pre-ECNL 2015

U10 Championship - Manta United SC 2015

U11 Elite - RDA Pre-ECNL 2014

U11 Championship - RDA Pre-RL 2014

U11 Premier - RDA Connellsville 2014

U12 Elite - RDA Pre-ECNL 2013

U12 Championship - River Valley SC 2013

U12 Premier - BVB Academy (W.Va.) 2013

U13/14 Elite - Upstate Elite Academy 2011

U13/14 Championship - RDA Connellsville 2012

U14/15 Elite - Upstate Elite Academy 2010

Girls

U9 - RDA Pre-ECNL 2016

U10 - RDA Connellsville 2015

U11 - RDA Pre-ECNL 2014

U12 Elite - RDA Pre-ECNL 2013

U12 Championship - Canton Akron United Force Blue

U13 - RDA ECNL 2012

U14 - Manta United SC 2011 Pink

U14/15 - RDA ECNL 2011

