Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 9, 2025
Published on September 10, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video
The Los Angeles Sparks hold on and defeat the Phoenix Mercury 88-83
Dearica Hamby led the way with 25 PTS, 9 REB & 5 AST, while shooting 8-15 from the field. She had 16 PTS on 6-11 FG in 4Q!
Rae Burrell recorded 20 PTS, 2 3PM & 5 REB. She scored a career-high in PTS!
Postseason Push | @DraftKings
The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Los Angeles Sparks Statistics
Women's National Basketball Association Stories from September 10, 2025
- Jewell Loyd Scores 6,000th Career Point as Aces Improve to 29-14 with 92-61 Defeat of Sky - Las Vegas Aces
- Golden State Valkyries (23-20) vs. Seattle Storm (23-21) Postgame Notes and Quotes - Golden State Valkyries
- Sky Close out Road Series with 61-92 Loss to Aces - Chicago Sky
- Sparks Send Mercury into Retrograde, Playoff Hopes Dashed After Valkyries Collapse - Los Angeles Sparks
- Valkyries Fall in Seattle; Storm Clinch Final Playoff Spot - Golden State Valkyries
- Postgame Notes: NYL 75, WAS 66 - New York Liberty
The opinions expressed in this article are those of the writer(s), and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.