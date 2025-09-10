Los Angeles Sparks vs. Phoenix Mercury: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: September 9, 2025

Published on September 10, 2025 under Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)

The Los Angeles Sparks hold on and defeat the Phoenix Mercury 88-83

Dearica Hamby led the way with 25 PTS, 9 REB & 5 AST, while shooting 8-15 from the field. She had 16 PTS on 6-11 FG in 4Q!

Rae Burrell recorded 20 PTS, 2 3PM & 5 REB. She scored a career-high in PTS!

