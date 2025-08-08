WNBA Los Angeles Sparks

Los Angeles Sparks vs Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 7, 2025

August 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
The LA Sparks defeat the Connecticut Sun, 102-91 AND Julie Allemand recorded her FIRST career triple-double!

Âª Dearica Hamby - 21 PTS | 5 REB | 4 AST Âª Rickea Jackson - 20 PTS | 3 3PM Âª Julie Allemand - 10 PTS | 10 REB | 11 AST

