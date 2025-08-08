Los Angeles Sparks vs Connecticut Sun: FULL GAME HIGHLIGHTS: August 7, 2025
August 8, 2025 - Women's National Basketball Association (WNBA)
Los Angeles Sparks YouTube Video
The LA Sparks defeat the Connecticut Sun, 102-91 AND Julie Allemand recorded her FIRST career triple-double!
Âª Dearica Hamby - 21 PTS | 5 REB | 4 AST Âª Rickea Jackson - 20 PTS | 3 3PM Âª Julie Allemand - 10 PTS | 10 REB | 11 AST
#WelcometotheW The 29th season of the WNBA is here #WelcometotheW
Check out the Los Angeles Sparks Statistics
