Loperfido Bashes Two Home-Runs in Win over Salem

April 17, 2022 - Carolina League (CarL) - Fayetteville Woodpeckers News Release









Fayetteville Woodpeckers outfielder Joey Loperfido at the plate

(Fayetteville Woodpeckers) Fayetteville Woodpeckers outfielder Joey Loperfido at the plate(Fayetteville Woodpeckers)

FAYETTEVILLE, NC - Joey Loperfido crushed a pair of two-run home-runs on Sunday to help propel the Fayetteville Woodpeckers (2-7) to an 8-4 win in the series conclusion against the Salem Red Sox (7-2) at Segra Stadium. The first multi-HR game of Loperfido's career was complemented with the longest start of the season from Ryan Gusto (W, 1-0).

Loperfido's first blast of the game came in the bottom of the second inning. Miguel Palma reached on a single and Loperfido drilled an Osvaldo De La Rosa (L, 0-1) fastball over the left-center field wall for a 2-0 lead.

The Woodpeckers offense added on three more runs in the third against new reliever Alexander Montero. Freddy Guilamo led off with a single and scored on a Leosdany Molina base hit. Tyler Whitaker immediately jumped the lead to 4-0 with an RBI double down the left field line, and Quincy Hamilton capped the rally with an RBI groundout. The 5-0 lead was the largest advantage held in any game this season for Fayetteville.

Gusto held steady through five scoreless innings, working around baserunners in three separate frames. The right-hander struck out three and did not issue a walk until the sixth when he allowed free passes to Marcelo Mayer and Blaze Jordan and was removed from the game.

Ronny Garcia allowed three inherited runners to score but escaped the sixth inning with a 6-4 lead intact. Garcia followed up with a perfect seventh inning, setting the Salem side down in order and handing the game to Jose Betances (S, 1) in the eighth.

Seeking insurance, Loperfido delivered again with a two-run home-run off Adenys Bautista in the eighth inning to push ahead 8-4. The Duke product finished the game 2-for-3 at the plate with 2 HR, 4 RBI and 2 R.

Betances struck out the side in the eighth and locked up the game with three more strikeouts in the ninth while stranding two runners for his first save of the year.

The Woodpeckers will be off on Monday before beginning a six-game series against the Augusta Green Jackets at SRP Park on Tuesday at 7:05 pm EST.

Full Box Score: https://www.milb.com/gameday/669620/final/box

Images from this story

• Discuss this story on the Carolina League message board...





Carolina League Stories from April 17, 2022

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.