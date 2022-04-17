Birds Claim Series with 6-3 Win over GreenJackets

The Myrtle Beach Pelicans won for the fourth time this week with a 6-3 victory over the Augusta GreenJackets in the series finale. Easter Sunday's win moved the Pelicans up to 5-4 on the season while the GreenJackets dropped to 4-5 on the year. With the Birds' four previous wins being decided by one run, Sunday's win was the largest win of the season.

Five hits turned into six runs for the Pelicans as Kevin Made (2-2, BB) posted a multi-hit performance in his first game of 2022. Jacob Wetzel (1-4, RBI, R), Peter Matt (1-2, RBI, 2 BB), and Ethan Hearn (0-4, RBI) collected all of the RBIs for the game while Yeison Santana (1-1, R) scored his fifth run of the week.

Luis Angel Rodriguez (1-0) earned his first win of the year with 2 2/3 hitless innings with three walks and three strikeouts. Sheldon Reed took his first save of the season with one hit allowed over his 1 1/3 innings, with all of his out being on strikeouts.

The GreenJackets outhit the Pelicans 6-5 with Stephen Paolini (2-4, 2 RBI) leading the team with two hits and two runs driven in. Brandol Mezquita (1-2, RBI, BB) brought home the other RBI for the visitors.

Augusta's starter Landon Leach (0-1) took the loss after allowing five runs, four earned in his three innings off three hits and three strikeouts. The bullpen of Luis Vargas and Ben Thompson held Myrtle Beach to just two hits and one unearned run with six strikeouts. The GreenJackets also committed two errors in the field.

For the fourth game in a row, the GreenJackets scored in the opening frame with one run. Durbin singled to open the game and stole second base on Pelicans starter Porter Hodge. He moved to third on Geraldo Quintero's flyout and scored on Paolini's single up the middle.

Myrtle Beach responded with two runs in the bottom of the second. Made beat out an infield single to second and Jacob Wetzel grounded a single to left to put runners on first and second. After a wild pitch by Leach moved both runners up, Matt grounded up to Leach who threw it wild to second base as Made scored and Matt reached first. Wetzel scored on Hearn's groundout to first to give the Pelicans a 2-1 lead.

Augusta took the lead back with a two-run third inning. Durbin was hit by a pitch and moved to second on Cal Conley's sacrifice bunt. After Quintero walked, Paolini hit his second RBI single to right field to plate Durbin and tie the game as Quintero moved to third. Mezquita flew a ball to shallow left with Made making the catch as Quintero scored for a sacrifice fly to put the GreenJackets up 3-2.

The big inning was the Birds half of the third as they scored three to take the lead back. Pete Crow-Armstrong led off with a walk and moved to second on a James Triantos groundout. Crow-Armstrong stole third during Kevin Alcantara's at-bat, and Alcantara eventually worked a walk to put runners on the corners. With Made up, Alcantara broke for second and slid in safely as Crow-Armstrong came home during catcher Antonio Barranca's throw to tie the game 3-3. Made walked on four pitches and Alcantara reached third on the wild fourth ball. Wetzel picked up an RBI with a groundout back to the pitcher as Alcantara scored and Made moved to second. Matt followed by cracking a single up the middle to score Made from second and give the Birds a 5-3 lead.

One more insurance run came across for the Pelicans in the bottom half of the fifth. Made hit his second single of the game with a line drive to right with one out. Santana came in as a pinch-runner and moved to second two batters later on Matt's two-out walk. Hearn stepped up and flew a ball out to left field that bounced off the glove of Paolini as Santana scored to make it a 6-3 Birds lead.

Reed came out of the bullpen and struck out Barranca with the bases loaded in the top of the eighth after hitting Vasquez. He struck out three batters in the ninth to pick up the save.

After winning four of six games, the Pelicans will hit the road for their second road series of the season for a six-game set against the Delmarva Shorebirds. Tuesday's opening game will start at 7:05 p.m.

