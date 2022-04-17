Columbia Fireflies April 17 Roster Move and Game Notes vs the Charleston RiverDogs

The Kansas City Royals have made the following roster moves affecting the Columbia Fireflies active roster:

INF Rubendy Jaquez has been promoted to the Quad City River Bandits active roster

There are no corresponding roster moves. The Columbia Fireflies roster now sits at 29 with none on the injured list.

The Fireflies close out their series with the Charleston RiverDogs today at 5:05 pm at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark. RHP Wander Arias (0-0, 2.70 ERA) will toe the rubber for the Fireflies in the series finale and RHP Ben Peoples (0-1, 6.75 ERA) gets the nod for the RiverDogs.

BATS BUOY CERANTOLA'S STRONG START IN 7-2 VICTORY: The Fireflies scored half a dozen in the third and saw righty Eric Cerantola have the best start of the season in their 7-2 victory over the Charleston RiverDogs Saturday evening at Joseph P. Riley Jr. Ballpark. Cerantola (W, 1-0) held the RiverDogs (4-4) hitless through the first three frames Saturday, and was lifted after five innings where he allowed a pair of runs. The Canadian-born pitcher became the first Fireflies (4-4) player to have 10 or more punchouts in a game since Dedniel Nunez did so against the Rome Braves April 8, 2019. Cerantola's five inning outing is the longest start for a Fireflies pitcher this season. Columbia's bats were moving early. The scoring started in the second when Darryl Collins tripled to right with a single out before Erick Peña deposited a base hit to right to bring the left fielder home.

HALF A DOZEN IN THE BOX: In the third inning of last night's game, the Fireflies scored a season-high six runs. Prior to last night's contest, the Fireflies had scored more than six runs in a whole game just once, on opening night. The third was helped along from a fielding error on a Guillermo Quintana base knock that cleared the bases. The Fireflies also loaded the bases with no one out from two walks and a hit by pitch from RiverDogs starter Sandy Gaston.

CRAFTY CERANTOLA: Last night, the Fireflies starter, Eric Cerantola, pitched a season-high five innings for a Columbia starting pitcher. In addition to that, Cerantola became the first Fireflies pitcher to notch double-digit strikeouts since Dedniel Nunez did so April 8, 2019.

NOAH KNOWS: After struggling in his first professional ining, where Noah Cameron allowed two runs on Opening Day vs the Augusta GreenJackets, the Fireflies southpaw has locked things down. Cameron has allowed only a pair of runs in his six innings of work since then, dropping his ERA from 18.00 to 5.14 in the process. If that weren't enough, he's tallied 11 strikeouts in that time (16.5/nine innings).

NEW YEAR, NEW HERNANDEZ: Last year, Ben Hernandez was a 19-year-old pitcher that every Royals' fan had their eyes on. Selected in the second round of the 2020 abbreviated draft, the Chicago native was hailed for his change-up and mid-90s heater. In his 12 starts, Hernandez lived up to the hype, but struggled in certain situations, particularly, on the road, where the righty had a 7.30 ERA in four starts and againt the RiverDogs, where in a pair of outings, Hernandez's ERA sat at 7.11. He put both of those two burdens to rest last night, when he started a stellar game on the road against the Charleston RiverDogs, shoving for four scoreless innings and only allowing a single hit and walk in the process. Between Hernandez and reliever Heribert Garcia, the RiverDogs only reached base seven times the entire game. To add to the magic, they only allowed a single walk! Prior to last night's game, the Fireflies paced the league with 36 free passes in as many innings.

THE WHAMMER WORKS: Reliever John McMillon became the first Fireflies reliever to appear in multiple games when he pitched a scoreless ninth Tuesday. The Texas Tech product has not allowed a hit or a run in his first three appearances, all of which have lasted one inning.

JUST ENJOY THE SHOW: Infielder Rubendy Jaquez has been called up to the Quad City River Bandits roster.

