Lookouts Rout Trash Pandas, 12-1

June 18, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







The Chattanooga Lookouts bats exploded for double-digit runs for the second consecutive game. Today the team scored 12 runs on 12 hits to win their third game in a row over the Rocket City Trash Pandas.

Jacob Hurtubise got hit-by-pitch in the first inning to put the offense in motion. After a James Free walk, Nick Northcut drove home Hurtubise on a single. Ivan Johnson followed that up with a three-run homer to make it 4-0. An inning later Hurtubise struck again, launching a solo homer to put the team up five. Later in the inning Nick Northcut belted a two-run shot to make it 7-0 Chattanooga.

The home team added a run in the third on a Rece Hinds grounder and two more in the fourth. Hinds finished his day 0-5, ending his six-game home run streak.

Chattanooga added their final runs of the day in the sixth. Hurtubise knocked home Blake Dunn on an RBI triple and scored on a ground ball.

While the offense was piling up runs, Lookouts starter Connor Phillips was cruising. The right-hander continued his hot streak, shutting out the Trash Pandas and striking out eight batters in six innings. Over his last three starts, he is 1-0 with a 0.95 ERA and 30 strikeouts. He now has a Minor League-leading 109 strikeouts this season.

On Tuesday the Lookouts head to Biloxi for six games to end the first half. Chattanooga currently leads Tennessee by a game. The team returns home to kick off the second half on 6/28 against the Smokies.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 18, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.