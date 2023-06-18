Smokies Hang on to Win Series Finale in Extra Innings

Birmingham, AL - The Tennessee Smokies won the series finale in extra innings after a late Birmingham comeback in the eighth inning.

The Barons took the first lead of the ballgame in the fourth inning when Birmingham's Luis Mieses hit a looping liner single into right field to make it 1-0. The Smokies were scoreless until the sixth inning when the shortstop Luis Vazquez hit a sacrifice fly to score Scott McKeon and tie the ballgame up at one.

Tennessee broke the game open in the top of the seventh inning when McKeon and Pete Crow-Armstrong walked with the bases loaded to make it 3-1, Smokies. The following inning, Smokies slugger Haydn McGeary smashed a triple to center field, scoring Owen Caissie who led off the inning with a walk. The Smokies led 4-1 after the top of the eight.

The Barons utilized the long ball to climb back in the ballgame when Moises Castillo cut the Smokies lead in half with a lead off home run. Later in the Barons half of the inning, Tyler Neslony hit a two run bomb to tie the game up at 4 apiece.

Tonight's ballgame went to the extra inning frame, where the Smokies scored on a wild pitch to make it 5-4. Danis Correa came out of the Smokies bullpen to try and win it in the tenth. With a runner at third and only one out, Correa struck out Neslony and then induced a fly out to win the ballgame for Tennessee.

The Smokies return home on Tuesday to finish up the first half of the season against the Pensacola Blue Wahoos. First pitch on Tuesday is scheduled for 7:00 P.M.

