Trash Pandas Fall in Finale to Lookouts 12-1

CHATTANOOGA, Tennessee - The Rocket City Trash Pandas fell behind early, and the offense was shut down in a 12-1 loss to the Chattanooga Lookouts in the finale of a six-game series on Sunday afternoon at AT&T Field.

For the second straight day, the game got out of hand early. With two outs in the bottom of the first, the Lookouts capitalized on an RBI single from Nick Northcut to plate Jacob Hurtubise, who reached with a one-out walk. Ivan Johnson followed with a three-run homer to right, giving the Lookouts the early 4-0 advantage against Trash Pandas starter Jack Kochanowicz.

In the second, Jacob Hurtubise continued the onslaught with a solo homer, his sixth of the season. Later in the inning, Northcut connected on his second hit in as many innings, a two-run homer to increase the lead to 7-0. After another hit batter and a walk, Kochanowicz was pulled in favor of Robinson Pina, who got out of the inning without further damage. In his shortest Double-A start, Kochanowicz (L, 2-4) allowed seven earned runs on five hits including three home runs in just 1.2 innings, walking four and striking out two in his fourth loss of the season.

Pina allowed three runs over 2.1 innings of relief, striking out three and walking four as the Lookouts extended the lead to ten runs Luke Murphy was next into the game and allowed two runs over two relief innings to bring the Lookouts edge to 12-0.

The early runs proved more than enough support for Chattanooga starter Connor Phillips (W, 2-2). The righty shut down the Trash Pandas for six scoreless innings, allowing three hits and one walk with eight strikeouts to earn the victory.

Manuel Cachutt and Evan Kravetz kept the shutout bid going into the ninth. Against Carson Spiers, the Trash Pandas got on the board when Kyren Paris walked, Sonny DiChiara doubled, and Tucker Flint grounded out to short to plate Paris.

For Rocket City, Kelvin Caceres pitched a scoreless seventh and Kenyon Yovan did the same in the eighth. The Trash Pandas were held to four hits in the loss. DiChiara and Jeremiah Jackson doubled for the only extra-base hits for the visitors. The defeat hands Rocket City a series loss and eliminates the Trash Pandas from the first half North Division title race, falling six and a half games out with six games left in the first half.

The Trash Pandas (29-34) return home to begin a six-game series with the Montgomery Biscuits on Tuesday night. First pitch at Toyota Field is set for 6:35 p.m. Josh Caray will be on the call for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The game will also be broadcast locally on WAAY 31.6, This TV.

