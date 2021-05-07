Lookouts Fall to Rocket City in Extras

CHATTANOOGA, Tenn. -- The Chattanooga Lookouts fell, 12-10, on Friday night to the Rocket City Trash Pandas from AT&T Field.

The Lookouts used a five-run eighth to even things at 10. Leonardo Rivas got things started with a single to left and Jose Garcia brought him around to score an RBI fielder's choice. Yoel Yanqui closed the gap to two with a single that scored a pair and Crook took advantage of a throwing error to cut the lead to one. TJ Hopkins then beat out an infield single to tie the contest.

Alexis Diaz threw a perfect ninth but the Lookouts left the bases loaded in the bottom half of the inning to force extras.

Rocket City took advantage in the 10th with a 2-run bomb and Chattanooga could not answer to fall to 2-2 on the season. Rivas paced the Lookout offense going 4-for-5 with three runs, a double and triple. Mark Kolozsvary had a double and home run with a 2-for-3 day with three runs and 2 RBIs and a pair of walks.

Diaz took the loss going the final 2.1 innings allowing two hits, two runs, one earned run with a walk and strikeout. Randy Wynne got the start and was chased out after 3.2 giving up nine hits and seven runs with four strikeouts. Nick Howard was named the ACE Hardware ace of the game coming in relief. Howard pitched 2.1 and allowed only a hit while fanning four.

Orlando Martinez led the Trash Pandas with a 4-for-6 day with three home runs and a double and six RBIs.

Travis Herrin got the start for the guests going four innings allowing seven hits and four runs, three earned runs, three walks, and sat down three batters. Adrian Almeida was credited with the win pitching the final 2.1 innings allowing just a hit and a pair of walks with a strikeout.

The Lookouts will take on Rocket City in game five of the series tomorrow beginning at 7:15 p.m.

