WAAY 31 to Broadcast All 60 Trash Pandas Home Games in 2021

WAAY-31 and the Rocket City Trash Pandas are pleased to announce a multi-year partnership that will bring live telecasts of the minor league baseball team's home games to fans across North Alabama.

WAAY-31, the Official Home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas, will broadcast all home games live from Toyota Field on WAAY-31's newest channel, This TV, now available over the air on channel 31.6, on WOW! cable channel 155 on Legacy, channel 46 on WOW's TV+, and on more systems to be announced.

'This TV' is a national network known for its classic movie and classic series programming.

First pitch for the team's inaugural home opener at Toyota Field is set for Tuesday, May 11 at 6:35 p.m. The game kicks off a six-game homestand for the Trash Pandas, the Double-A Minor League affiliate of the Los Angeles Angels.

"With this agreement the Trash Pandas continue an effort to raise the bar in Minor League Baseball," said Lindsey Knupp, Trash Pandas Vice President. "We couldn't be more excited to partner with WAAY, our new home for Trash Pandas baseball. With all home games televised live on over-the-air television, participating cable providers, and streamed live on MiLB.TV, the Trash Pandas now have the most expansive television coverage in all of MiLB."

Knupp added, "The broadcast will be led by our very own Josh Caray, who will bring the energy and excitement of experiencing a Trash Pandas game LIVE to homes across North Alabama."

All 60-home games for the Trash Pandas' inaugural season will air in high-definition. Radio broadcasts can be heard on 730 AM and 103.9 FM The Ump, with Caray's play-by-play calls also serving the television audience.

North Alabama's ABC affiliate, WAAY-31 completed the agreement after a review from Major League Baseball. The new broadcast deal comes after the team's inaugural season was delayed last summer by the Covid-19 pandemic.

"We're honored that WAAY-31 and This TV, the newest channel to our line-up, have been designated as the 'Official Home of the Rocket City Trash Pandas,' said WAAY-31 Vice President and General Manager Mike Wright.

"This is an exciting time for Madison, Huntsville and all of North Alabama, especially since the first season was postponed by a year. WAAY-31 is proud to be part of history by bringing Trash Panda baseball to fans throughout the region. While our games will air on This TV, fans will see extensive coverage of the Trash Pandas on WAAY-31 News."

Tickets and more information on the Rocket City Trash Pandas are available at trashpandasbaseball.com.

Located in Huntsville, WAAY-31 is owned and operated by Allen Media Broadcasting headquartered in Atlanta. The ABC affiliate has served North Alabama and parts of Southern Tennessee for more than six decades.

