Wahoos Edge Past M-Braves to Improve to 4-0

May 7, 2021 - Double-A South League (AA South) - Pensacola Blue Wahoos News Release







In a choppy game filled with walks and errors, the Wahoos outlasted the M-Braves 3-2 Friday night at Trustmark Park.

Both starters in Friday's contest struggled with command in the early going. Pensacola's Brandon Leibrandt scattered two hits across three innings but issued five walks compared to three strikeouts. Mississippi's Odalvi Javier didn't fare much better surrendering one hit and one run while walking five and striking out four.

Pensacola got off to a fast start thanks to a leadoff walk from Victor Victor Mesa and a single from JJ Bleday. With runners on the corners, Nick Fortes lifted a sac fly to center to put the Wahoos up 1-0.

Mississippi grabbed their first lead of the season when they scored twice in the bottom of the second. After Leibrandt retired the first two batters, Greyson Jenista walked and Drew Lugbauer reached on a fielding error by Lazaro Alonso. The next batter singled home Jenista, before a walk to Justin Dean. Braden Shewmake then walked with the bases loaded to put the M-Braves up 2-1.

Brian McKenna (W, 1-0) replaced Leibrandt in the fourth and looked sharp in his extended relief role. In his season debut, McKenna pitched three innings and struck out three without allowing a baserunner.

In the sixth the Wahoos mustered a pair of runs thanks to a pair of walks and some savvy base running. With the bases loaded, Mesa tied the game with a sac fly to center. Then with runners at the corners and Bleday at the plate, Connor Justus broke for second on a the pitch. Bleday struck out and catcher Shea Langeliers threw to second, trapping Justus in a rundown.

Justus avoided being tagged out just long enough for Riley Mahan to score from third. Even through the inning was over on a double play, the Wahoos had a 3-2 lead.

Once the Wahoos took the lead, the bullpen did their job stymieing Mississippi's offense for the rest of the game. The M-Braves only recorded one hit in the game's final four innings. Colton Hock worked a scoreless seventh and eights while manager Kevin Randel tapped right-hander Anthony Maldonado (S, 1) to secure hit first save of the year.

Pensacola finished the game having drawn 12 walks as a team, but also having struck out 14 times.

The series continues in Pearl on Saturday as the Wahoos try to add to their best start in franchise history when RHP Jeff Lindgren (0-0, 0.00) toes the slab for Pensacola. He'll be opposed by one of the Braves top pitching prospects, RHP Victor Vodnik (0-0, 0.00). First pitch is scheduled for 6:05 CT.

Double-A South League Stories from May 7, 2021

