Lookouts Fall Short Against Trash Pandas, 4-3

June 15, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Chattanooga Lookouts News Release







A home run by Rocket City's Tucker Flint in the sixth inning helped hand the Lookouts a 4-3 loss.

The beginning of the game featured a 35-minute rain delay but did not prevent both teams' pitchers from starting off hot. Both Lookouts pitcher Joe Boyle and Trash Panda's pitcher Victor Mederos struck out 10 batters while only allowing two runs.

Rocket City scored their two runs on a Jose Gomez double to go up 2-0. Rece Hinds led off the bottom of the fifth with yet another home run. The dinger was his 5th in his last four games. Chattanooga's second run of the night came on a wild pitch.

With the game tied at two, Flint belted a homer to give them a 4-2 lead. Chattanooga added one in the bottom ninth on a Quincy McAfee solo homer.

Tomorrow is Fireworks Friday at AT&T Field with the first pitch set for 7:15.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.