Trash Pandas Homestand Highlights: June 20-25

June 15, 2023 - Southern League (SL) - Rocket City Trash Pandas News Release







MADISON, Alabama - Summer is back in full swing at Toyota Field! The Rocket City Trash Pandas are back home to end the first half of the season with a six-game homestand that features a unique player giveaway, live wrestling on the concourse, a pair of fireworks shows, Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night, and wrapping up with the second Lunaticos de Rocket City game.

The six-game series from Tuesday, June 20 through Sunday, June 25 will see the Trash Pandas wrap up the first half against the Montgomery Biscuits, Double-A affiliate of the Tampa Bay Rays. Rocket City and Montgomery already met for a six-game series in Montgomery from May 30-June 4, with each team winning three games.

New to the menu next week at Sprocket's Grill in left field for this homestand will be the "Brunch Dog" Eat Your Opponent Dog. It features a Conecuh hot dog on a brioche bun with breakfast hash (potatoes with peppers and onions), pepper gravy and a biscuit crumble. Each homestand throughout the season will feature a different Eat Your Opponent Dog based on the Trash Pandas' opponent for that game.

The Chef's Table in the SportsMed Stadium Club will feature a buffet meal for each game. The homestand begins with Taco Tuesday. Wednesday night is Pizza Madness. Thursday is Burger Night, Friday will feature a BBQ Buffet. Saturday is Pasta Night before the homestand ends with Soul Food Sunday. Chef's Table is only available for suite holders, season ticket holders, and fans with club access.

New to this series for Thursday and Friday night's games is a Pub Crawl ticket. A special ticket is available for each game for adults ages 21 and older and includes a ticket to the game, a tasty pretzel necklace, and six drink tickets (8 oz. pours) that can be redeemed at the Inline Electric Rock Porch, Bullpen Bar, and Sprocket's Grille. Click HERE to learn more about the Pub Crawl special and purchase tickets.

Josh Caray will be on the call for all home games for 103.9 FM THE UMP and 730 AM SportsRadio. The games will also be televised locally on WAAY-31.6, This TV. Check listings for additional cable carriers. Bryan Neece will join Caray in the booth on Friday and Saturday night.

Tuesday, June 20 - Trash Pandas vs. Montgomery Biscuits

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

Chase Silseth Garden Gnome Giveaway: 1,500 adults ages 18 and older will receive a one-of-a-kind Garden Gnome featuring former Trash Pandas pitcher Chase Silseth, presented by Waynes Pest Control.

Ladies Night: The first night of the homestand is Ladies Night, presented by Reeds Jewelers. All fans in attendance will have the opportunity to win great prizes and enjoy $5 wine specials throughout the night.

Food & Drink Specials: For National Ice Cream Soda Day, a Chocolate Espresso Vanilla Ice Cream Soda will be on sale at All-Stars while Bushwhackers will be available at the Inline Electric Rock Porch.

Wednesday, June 21 - Trash Pandas vs. Montgomery Biscuits

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is set for 6:35 p.m.

All You Can Eat Wednesday: Each Wednesday night game at Toyota Field will be an All You Can Eat Wednesday. Tickets will be specially priced to include an unlimited selection of food including hot dogs, burgers, fries, nachos, popcorn, and fountain drinks at Gravity Grille and Dumpster Dive concession stands. The Bullpen Bar will also offer unlimited burgers, hot dogs and nachos. All You Can Eat food and beverages will be available until the seventh inning. All other concession stands at Toyota Field will be open as normal, with food and drinks on hand for purchase.

Tito's Dog Day: Fans can bring their furry friends to Toyota Field and sit with them on the Budweiser Berm. A $1 donation per dog is requested, benefitting the Greater Huntsville Humane Society. At the Bullpen Bar, fans can purchase a pup cup for $3, a great treat of whipped cream for dogs to enjoy throughout the game.

Wheels Up Wednesday: During Wednesday's game, fans can enter to win a $250 flight voucher from Breeze Airways as part of Wheels Up Wednesday, presented by Breeze Airways. The winner will be announced during the game.

Food & Drink Specials: For National Peaches and Cream Day, a funnel cake stacked with peaches and cream peach cobbler and vanilla ice cream will be available at All-Stars. A Peach and Cream Cocktail will be available at The Bullpen Bar and Pub Madison.

Thursday, June 22 - Trash Pandas vs. Montgomery Biscuits

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:00 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 4:30. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Wrestling Night: The stars of New South Championship Wrestling will compete in a pre-game Wrestling Extravaganza at the Bill Penney Toyota Plaza. Bouts will begin at approximately 5:20 p.m.

Burgers & Buds Thursday: Fans can get a burger and a Bud or Bud Light for just $12, available at Dumpster Dive and Gravity Grille concession stands.

Happy Hour: From 5-7 p.m., fans can enjoy $3 domestic drafts at the Inline Electric Rock Porch and Bill Penney Toyota Plaza.

Food & Drink Specials: For National Onion Ring Day, an Onion Ring Philly Cheesecake Poutine will be available at Gravity Grille featuring onion rings topped with beer cheese Philly cheesesteak, peppers, onions, and spicy cheese curds.

Friday, June 23 - Trash Pandas vs. Montgomery Biscuits

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Halo Blue Uniforms: On Friday nights, the Trash Pandas will be wearing their New Halo Blue uniforms, which honor both the Trash Pandas' parent club, the Los Angeles Angels, and the local aerospace community. Fans can also enjoy Halo Blue draft beer, signature blue cocktails, berry blue lemonade, and blue ice cream.

Friday Night Fireworks: Following the game, a stunning fireworks show will light up the sky above Toyota Field, presented by SportsMED.

Food & Drink Specials: For National Detroit Style Pizza Day, a cheeseburger Detroit style pizza featuring shredded cheese, ketchup marinara, ground beef chopped burger, diced onions, tomatoes, and pickles will be available at All-Stars.

Saturday, June 24 - Trash Pandas vs. Montgomery Biscuits

Gates Open: All gates will open at 5:30 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 5 p.m. First pitch is at 6:35 p.m.

Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night: The Trash Pandas will be celebrating their new Marvel Defenders of the Diamond identity throughout the game, with Marvel characters on hand for photos. Fans are encouraged to dress as their favorite Marvel character for the game!

Marvel Super Hero Jersey Auction: The Trash Pandas will be wearing special Marvel Super Hero themed jerseys for Saturday's game. Fans can bid on game worn, autographed jerseys from the Trash Pandas throughout the game at the Minor League Baseball auction website. Proceeds from the auction will benefit the Rocket City Trash Pandas Foundation and the Madison County Special Olympics. Additionally, a team-signed jersey will be available in a raffle for fans in attendance. Raffle tickets are three for $5, seven for $10, and 20 for $20.

Saturday Night Fireworks: After the game, a fireworks show will amaze fans of all ages, presented by SAIC.

CTG Community Hero Tribute: During the game, the Trash Pandas will honor fallen Huntsville Police Department Officer Garrett Crumby and his family as our CTG Community Hero of the Game.

Blue Orbit Player of the Month: Before the game, the Trash Pandas will honor the team's Player of the Month of June, presented by Blue Orbit Sign Studio.

Food & Drink Specials: As part of Marvel Defenders of the Diamond Night, the Hulk Smash burger, a triple stacked cheeseburger topped with chili, guacamole covered in queso, chopped bacon, and pico de gallo will be on sale at Gravity Grille. A Black Panther Jerk Chicken Philly will be on sale at Swifty's, and a Hulk cocktail will be available at the Inline Electric Rock Porch.

Sunday, June 25 - Trash Pandas vs. Montgomery Biscuits

Gates Open: All gates will open at 3 p.m. Trustmark VIP Gates open at 2:30 p.m. First pitch is at 4:05 p.m.

Lunaticos de Rocket City: Sunday's game will be the second time the Lunaticos de Rocket City take the field. The Trash Pandas will be playing as the Lunaticos de Rocket City for three games during the 2023 season as part of Minor League Baseball's "Copa de la Diversión" or "Fun Cup." The Lunaticos moniker pays tribute to North Alabama's growing and diverse community, allowing everyone to show off their wild side at Toyota Field. Click HERE to learn more about the Lunaticos.

Fiesta In The Outfield: As part of the Lunaticos de Rocket City game, there will be three food trucks in the outfield from Nicas Grill and Café, K's Botanas, Old Havana Café, and Most Wanted Chamoy. D.J. Rafi Torres will be performing before the game. Margaritas will be served throughout the ballpark. For kids, Miguel the Bilingual Clown will be making balloon animals, and face painting and coloring stations will be available.

Kids Run The Bases: All kids are invited to run the bases after the game. Be sure to listen for an in-stadium announcement prompting those interested to line up at the designated location.

National Catfish Day: As part of National Catfish Day, the Catfish Po'boy will be available at Dumpster Dive featuring fried catfish on an amoroso bun topped with creole slaw and pickled okra.

*All promotions are subject to change at any time, and certain promotions are weather permitting.

• Discuss this story on the Southern League message board...





Southern League Stories from June 15, 2023

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.