Shuckers Blank Biscuits, 6-0

MONTGOMERY, Ala. - The Biscuits (28-31) failed to muster much offense against the Biloxi Shuckers (31-28) in the first game since Tuesday, striking out 12 times and recording only two hits during a 6-0 defeat on Thursday night at Riverwalk Stadium.

The action did not begin until the top of the third inning when Tyler Black doubled on a line drive to left fielder Diego Infante and made the score 1-0 Biloxi. It was the first run of Cole Wilcox's (0-6) 12th start of the season, and the first sign that the right-hander was winding down.

The bases were loaded with two outs in the fourth when Isaac Collins struck with a two-run single to extend the lead to three. A passed ball from Wilcox allowed another run to score as Biloxi carried a 4-0 lead into the fifth.

Black continued the onslaught with a home run into the trees behind right field, and Franklin Dacosta entered the game for Montgomery not long after. Three straight walks allowed Carlos D. Rodriguez to record a sacrifice fly and make the score 6-0, but that was all the Shuckers could get before Dacosta escaped the jam.

Carlos F. Rodriguez and Ryan Middendorf kept the Biscuits' batters under control for the first five innings of the ballgame. Rodriguez allowed only one hit and recorded four strikeouts in 3.1 innings pitched during his 12th start of the season. Middendorf continued the dominant pitching performance with no hits allowed in 1.2 innings.

Austin Shenton recorded the Biscuits' second hit of the ballgame with a fly ball to left field in the bottom of the ninth. However, James Meeker (3-2) was able to finish off Montgomery and clinch a dominant 6-0 victory.

Meeker finished the evening with one hit allowed and eight strikeouts in 4.0 innings pitched, capping off a dominant performance from the Shuckers' pitching staff.

The Biscuits and the Shuckers are set for a doubleheader on Friday, June 16 with the first matchup scheduled for 4:30 PM. The opener features Victor Muñoz (4-3) on the mound for Montgomery, while the second game includes a pitching matchup of Mason Montgomery (0-2) for the Biscuits against Justin Jarvis (6-2) for Biloxi.

The series will include Outdoors Night presented by Outdoor Alabama feat. Specialty Jerseys and Max Fireworks on Saturday, June 17; and a Father's Day Pint Glass Giveaway presented by Common Bond Brewers and Bark in the Park on Sunday, June 18.

