Longueuil and Sainte-Agathe-Des-Monts to Receive a Multisport Mini-Field from the Montreal Impact Foundation

April 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Club de Foot Montreal News Release







MONTREAL - At its 9th annual "C'est mieux en bleu" fundraiser on Tuesday, the Montreal Impact Foundation announced that it had raised a total of $240,000.

On that night, BMO also donated $800,000 to the foundation.

During the event, the foundation revealed the identity of the two cities where new multisport mini-fields will be built. The recipients are Longueuil (Parc Lecavalier) and Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts, in the Laurentians (Parc Aurèle-Légaré).

"I want to express my gratitude to BMO for its continuous support and generous donation, which reflects its steadfast commitment. BMO's assistance extends beyond financial contributions; it inspires hope in every young person we serve and significantly contributes to our role as a catalyst for change," said Carmie Saputo, President of the Montreal Impact Foundation. "Enabling our youth in vulnerable neighbourhoods to blossom, grow and dream through sport is very important to us. These two municipalities will host our 8th and 9th multisport mini-fields, and we are excited to embark on this new journey together."

"BMO's commitment towards the Montreal Impact Foundation perfectly sums up our purpose, to boldly grow the good in business and life," said Grégoire Baillargeon, President, BMO Financial Group, Quebec. "Thanks to the Foundation's work, more and more children and families have access to sports facilities where they can maintain an active lifestyle and develop through soccer. Bank of Montreal, the bank of soccer, is proud to play an active part in the success of these important initiatives."

"It is with great enthusiasm that we welcome the announcement of the construction of a multisport mini-field at Parc Aurèle-Légaré," said Frédéric Broué, Mayor of Sainte-Agathe-des-Monts. "This exceptional initiative will enable local young people and families to be active, get together and enjoy quality sports facilities. We are fortunate to be able to count on committed partners like the Montreal Impact Foundation, which makes a concrete contribution to making sports more accessible in our community, and which shares our vision of a dynamic and inclusive city. Through its support, it leaves a positive and lasting imprint on our city. Thank you very much for this valuable contribution to the well-being of our citizens!"

"Offering our families a place to play and get together is much more than a sports facility, it's a promise for the future," said Catherine Fournier, Mayor of Longueuil. "This field will provide our young people with a safe and accessible place to be active, bond and grow together. I sincerely thank the Montreal Impact Foundation for this gesture, which will meet the needs of the area and enhance our community's sense of belonging."

The Montreal Impact Foundation had previously built five synthetic-surface multisport mini-fields in several Quebec regions: At Parc Champdoré in the Saint-Michel district in 2018, at Parc Joe-Beef in the Pointe-Saint-Charles district in 2019, at Parc Paul-André-Potvin in Shawinigan in 2021, at Parc du Moulin in Laval in 2022 and at Ski La Tuque in La Tuque in 2024.

The foundation's mission continues through this second phase of the project, including the construction of 10 mini-fields. This phase began in 2024 with the announcement of the construction of two mini-fields in the municipalities of Les Coteaux, located in the Vaudreuil-Soulanges RCM in the Montérégie region, and Val-des-Bois, located in the Papineau RCM in the Outaouais region.

About the Montreal Impact Foundation

Since its creation in 2013, the Montreal Impact Foundation has been deeply involved in its community. Its mission is to organize and support activities to improve the quality of life of children and families from underserved communities. In particular, it provides sports facilities to promote physical activity, healthy lifestyle habits and social integration.

