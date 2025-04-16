FC Cincinnati Statement on the Passing of Aaron Boupendza

April 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

FC Cincinnati News Release







We are saddened to hear of the tragic passing of former FC Cincinnati forward Aaron Boupendza earlier today at his home in China. Our hearts go out to his family, friends, and teammates. He was a loved member of the FC Cincinnati family, and we offer our condolences to all who knew him.

