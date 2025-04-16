Real Salt Lake Defender Javain Brown Undergoes Successful Knee Surgery

April 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Real Salt Lake News Release







HERRIMAN, Utah - Real Salt Lake defender Javain Brown suffered a non-contact injury to his left knee in last Tuesday's training session, with an MRI the following day revealing an isolated ACL tear. Brown underwent surgery earlier today, with the procedure to repair the torn ACL and also repair his medial and lateral menisci damaged in the incident.

The surgery was performed by RSL Team Orthopedic Surgeon Dr. Dain Allred of Intermountain Health Utah Valley Hospital in Provo. A timeline for his recovery will be determined following the procedure to repair his ACL.

The 26-year-old Jamaican has appeared in 11 games across all competitions since his arrival on the Wasatch Front last August, with two starts this season and four down the stretch last year, including the full 90 minutes in both shootout tiebreaker losses in the 2024 Audi MLS Cup Playoff contests against Minnesota United FC.

Brown could potentially be in attendance as a spectator at this Saturday's America First Field contest against former RSL MLS Cup-winning assistant coach Robin Fraser and Toronto FC (7:30p MT kickoff; tickets available at www.RSL.com/tickets).

