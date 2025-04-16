Houston Dynamo FC Alumni Players to Return for Season 20 Celebration

April 16, 2025 - Major League Soccer (MLS)

Houston Dynamo FC News Release







HOUSTON - Houston Dynamo FC today announced festivities for the Club's Season 20 Celebration match set to take place as part of Alumni Weekend on Saturday, May 10, when the Dynamo host Seattle Sounders FC at Shell Energy Stadium.

A marquee event of this year's "Forever Orange, Forever Houston" brand campaign, this special matchday will honor the past, present and future of the Dynamo with events throughout the weekend. Fans can secure their tickets to be part of matchday HERE.

Dynamo fans are encouraged to arrive early on matchday to receive a Pat Onstad bobblehead gate giveaway. The current Dynamo President of Soccer was Houston's original goalkeeper from 2006-10 and helped lead the team to two MLS Cups in 2006 and 2007.

Notably, Dynamo alumni will be returning to Houston for the weekend festivities, including some iconic names in Club history:

Corey Ashe(2007-15)

Wade Barrett (2006-09)

Bobby Boswell (2008-13)

Will Bruin (2011-16)

Mike Chabala (2006-11 and 2013)

Brian Ching (2006-13)

Warren Creavalle (2012-14)

Dwayne De Rosario (2006-08)

Andrew Driver (2014)

Boniek Garcia (2012-21)

Stu Holden(2006-09)

Martin Hutton (2006)

Pat Onstad (2006-10)

Lovel Palmer (2010-11)

On matchday, fans can look forward to meeting and reconnecting with these Dynamo legends during autograph sessions on the concourse before the match. On the pitch at halftime, the entire group will be recognized for their contributions made to the Club and the impact on the city over the past 20 seasons.

Additionally, the Season 20 Celebration on will kick off on Saturday morning at Discovery Green, where several Dynamo alumni will host small-sided pickup games and other activities with fans starting at 10:00 a.m. CT. Fans can register to participate in the event HERE.

Fans are also encouraged to monitor the Club's social media channels in the coming days for information regarding a sweepstakes offer that includes a 2025 full team signed jersey, an alumni signed ball and two tickets to the Season 20 Celebration match. Registration will open on April 21 and run through May 4.

Fans can look forward to taking photos at the Dynamo Season 20 set that features photos and memorabilia from different eras of the Club's history. The Season 20 kit is also available for purchase in the Team Store at the stadium.

Visit the Club's Season 20 landing page HERE to learn more about how the Dynamo are celebrating and honoring the Club's history.

• Discuss this story on the Major League Soccer message board...





Major League Soccer Stories from April 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.