Long Island Stymies Somerset Bats

Central Islip, New York - The Long Island Ducks (27-21, 70-48) shutout the Somerset Patriots (19-30, 61-58) 3-0 on Saturday night at Bethpage Ballpark.

Long Island scored a pair of runs in the third inning to begin the scoring. Daniel Fields led off the inning doubling to right field. It was the first of four straight hits in the inning, and two batters later, Vladimir Frias scored Fields with an RBI single. Later in the inning, Hector Sanchez drove in a run on a double play to extend the Ducks lead to two.

Somerset loaded the bases in the fourth with just one out, but couldn't capitalize on the opportunity.

Then in the eighth, Frias hit a one-out triple. Two batters later, Sanchez added an RBI single to set the Ducks ahead by three.

Brandon Beachy (4-0) earned the win in his debut at Bethpage Ballpark. Beachy pitched 5.2 innings and only allowed three hits.

Tyler Cloyd (0-2) was handed the tough luck loss allowing just two runs on six hits over six innings of work. Pedro Beato (S, 7) earned the save after he pitched a scoreless ninth inning.

The Patriots will try to avoid the sweep tomorrow afternoon when they send southpaw Rick Teasley (5-2, 3.75 ERA) to face Darin Downs (3-3, 2.71 ERA). First pitch at Bethpage Ballpark is slated for 1:35 pm.

