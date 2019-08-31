Power And Pitching Propel Bees To Big Win Over Barnstormers

August 31, 2019 - Atlantic League (AtL) - New Britain Bees News Release





(Lancaster, PA) - The New Britain Bees (22-26, 57-60) defeated the Lancaster Barnstormers (21-28, 45-74) 5-3 at Clipper Magazine Stadium on Saturday evening to notch their first win in the four-game Labor Day weekend series between inter-division foes.

New Britain starting pitcher Devin Burke (2-5) picked up the win after allowing three runs on three hits (two home runs) in six innings of work, walking four while striking out five and tossing a wild pitch. Lancaster starting pitcher Nate Reed (4-3) suffered the loss, surrendering four runs on eight hits (one home run) in six innings pitched, walking two and striking out five. Jim Fuller retired the side in order in the last of the ninth for his team-leading 19th save overall.

As Burke and Reed matched each other pitch for pitch, the contest remained scoreless heading to the top half of the sixth inning. With one man down, Ryan Jackson singled to left field. Bijan Rademacher followed with a bunt single, the fourth of the night that New Britain executed (two by Ford and a pair from Rademacher). A Jason Rogers free pass set the stage for Mike Carp with the bases loaded, and the power-hitting left hander absolutely crushed a mammoth grand slam home run to right for his fifth tater of the season and the fourth hit by a Bees player with three men on base in 2019 as one huge swing of the gave the visitors a 4-0 lead. Caleb Gindl's third round tripper in the series cut the Lancaster deficit to 4-1, and a two-run shot off the bat of Melvin Mercedes (his first of the season) got the Barnstormers to within a single run at 4-3. Lancaster made some noise in the last of the eighth as the tying-run was at third in Gindl while the go-ahead run was in scoring position at second in Joe Terdoslavich with only one out, but Brandon Fry shut the door on a comeback as he induced Anderson De La Rosa to foul out to Rogers at first and then struck out K.C. Hobson swinging to keep New Britain out in front. The boys from the Hardware City added a king-sized insurance run in the ninth to give the game its final score of 5-3 thanks to a sacrifice fly from Rademacher that plated Ford after he led off the frame with his third base knock of the night. Fuller was able to do the rest, as the 2019 Liberty Division All-Star erased all three batters he faced, closing the matchup out by tallying back-to-back strikeouts of Devon Torrence and pinch-hitter Destin Hood as the Bees were able to hang on, snapping their three-game losing streak in the process. Ford led the way with three hits en route to the victory.

The Bees return New Britain Stadium on Monday, September 2nd when they welcome the Somerset Patriots to the Nutmeg State in a battle between Liberty Division foes. First pitch is scheduled for 1:35 P.M. It's a special Labor Day matinee game in the Hardware City, so spend it with the Bees as part of a Dollar Monday! Field Box tickets and Martin Rosol Hot Dogs are just ONE DOLLAR EACH!

