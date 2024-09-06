Long Island Nets Acquire Returning Player Rights to Tyson Etienne

LONG ISLAND - The Long Island Nets, the NBA G League affiliate of the Brooklyn Nets, have acquired the returning player rights to guard Tyson Etienne from the College Park Skyhawks in exchange for the returning player rights to forward Kaiser Gates.

Etienne (6'2", 200) appeared in 52 regular season games (13 starts) across two seasons (2022-23) with the College Park Skyhawks and recorded averages of 7.6 points, 1.7 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 19.0 minutes per contest. He also appeared in 32 NBA G League Showcase Cup games for the Skyhawks during both seasons and posted averages of 9.4 points, 2.4 rebounds and 3.6 assists in 23.4 minutes per game. Prior to beginning his professional career, Etienne played three collegiate seasons (2019-22) at Wichita State, where he averaged 13.2 points, 2.7 rebounds and 1.9 assists in 30.4 minutes across 80 contests (65 starts). The Englewood, N.J., native earned 2021 American Athletic Conference Player of the Year honors during his final season with the Shockers.

Gates appeared in 68 regular season games (45 starts) with Long Island across three seasons (2020-21, 2022-24) and recorded averages of 11.5 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.6 assists in 25.5 minutes per game. He was originally acquired by Long Island via trade from the Maine Celtics on Dec. 8, 2020.

