Memphis Hustle Complete Five-Team Trade

September 6, 2024 - NBA G League (G League)

Memphis, Tenn. - The Memphis Hustle today announced the team acquired the returning player rights to guard Miye Oni from the Osceola Magic in a five-team trade also involving the Birmingham Squadron, Capital City Go-Go and Delaware Blue Coats. As part of the deal, Memphis traded the returning player rights to wing Adonis Arms to the Birmingham Squadron.

Oni (6-5, 206) has appeared in 71 games (58 starts) and has averaged 9.8 points, 5.4 rebounds and 4.2 assists in 30.6 minutes over two seasons with the Salt Lake City Stars and Osceola Magic. Originally selected 58th overall in the 2019 NBA Draft after he was named the 2018-19 Ivy League Player of the Year at Yale, the 27-year-old has appeared in 80 regular season games (one start) over three NBA seasons (2019-22) with the Utah Jazz. The Los Angeles native also represented Nigeria in the 2020 Tokyo Olympics.

Arms (6-6, 205) appeared in 47 games (27 starts) last season with the Memphis Hustle and averaged 16.0 points and 6.0 rebounds in 28.6 minutes. The 26-year-old has competed in 88 games (55 starts) across two seasons with the Grand Rapids Gold and Memphis Hustle.

