Birmingham Acquires Returning Player Rights to Adonis Arms

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. - The Birmingham Squadron today announced the team has acquired the returning player rights to guard Adonis Arms in a five-team trade that also sends Birmingham's 2025 NBA G League Draft first-round pick to the Capital City Go-Go.

Arms, a 6-6, 205-pound Texas Tech product, played last season for the Memphis Hustle and was part of the both the Hustle and Grand Rapids Gold rosters during the 2022-23 campaign. In 42 games for Memphis last season, Arms averaged 16.0 points per game on 45.8% shooting from the field, including a 39.9% mark from beyond the arc. The Milwaukee, Wisc. native also tallied 6.0 rebounds and 3.2 assists per contest.

Also as part of this trade, the Osceola Magic receive the returning player rights to Javonte Smart, the Delaware Blue Coats receive the returning player rights to RJ Hampton and Osceola's 2024 second-round pick, the Hustle receive the returning player rights to Miye Oni and Capital City receives the returning player rights to Aamir Sims, in addition to Birmingham's 2025 first-round pick.

Birmingham tips off the 2024-25 campaign on Nov. 9 against Mexico City at Legacy Arena at the BJCC. Single-game tickets are set to go on sale Tuesday, Sept. 10.

